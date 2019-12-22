From the Fringe

December 22, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

The next senior shootout is Tuesday, Christmas Eve, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The Collard Classic Tournament is Jan. 1 with a noon shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format has an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Entry fee includes all golf fees, lunch, and meal after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Sean Morrow 69; Scott Benton 70; Aaron Maynor 71; David Lowry Jr. 71; Eddie Williams 71; Bradley Hamilton 73; Mitch Grier 73; Danny Glasscock 73; Mike Connor 73; Jeff Wishart 74; Mark Lassiter 74; Andy Andrews 75; James Thompson 76; Mark Madden 77.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/sport-golf-3.png

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]