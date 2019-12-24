Stiles: Takeaways from a thrilling Robeson County Shootout

Stiles Stiles Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian A layup attempt from T.J. Eichelberger is blocked by Purnell Swett’s Zanetta Ellerbee in the girls Robeson County Shootout championship game. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian A layup attempt from T.J. Eichelberger is blocked by Purnell Swett’s Zanetta Ellerbee in the girls Robeson County Shootout championship game. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson hugs teammate T.J. Eichelberger late in the Robeson County Shootout championship game as Mackenzie Ransom and assistant coach Jaymar Thompson look on. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson hugs teammate T.J. Eichelberger late in the Robeson County Shootout championship game as Mackenzie Ransom and assistant coach Jaymar Thompson look on. Justin Hemmings | Courtesy Photo Fairmont’s Kobe Davis bites on a Jordan McNeill pump fake in the boys Robeson County Shootout game at Purnell Swett. Justin Hemmings | Courtesy Photo Fairmont’s Kobe Davis bites on a Jordan McNeill pump fake in the boys Robeson County Shootout game at Purnell Swett.

The enduring image of the 2019 Robeson County Shootout will undoubtedly be St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger’s buzzer-beating bank shot to win the girls championship game over Purnell Swett and the celebration that followed.

But there are many things to take away from the tournament’s 34th boys edition and 27th girls tourney.

Just among the finalists, the St. Pauls girls showed their excellence while Purnell Swett proved its program is changing for the better, and the Lumberton boys showed the depth around its star and Fairmont showed some fight that could help them in the new year.

The girls champs, the St. Pauls Bulldogs, improved to 8-0 on the season by winning the Shootout. Mike Moses’ team proved that they are, in fact, the best girls team in Robeson County, beating Red Springs and Lake View to reach the final before winning the Purnell Swett thriller for the title.

The Bulldogs are more than just the defending Robeson County Player of the Year in Eichelberger, but boast impressive depth and have players who would start anywhere else in the county currently sitting on their bench. Jakieya Thompson and Iyania Evans, each all-tournament selections, were both very key in the title.

But even while showing their strength by winning, they may have also received a reminder that they are not bulletproof. Friday’s semifinal with Lake View was closer than many expected, and then came Saturday.

In the final, the Bulldogs trailed 17-5 after the first quarter and spent much of the game clawing their way back, then after taking an early-fourth-quarter lead they trailed again by seven halfway through the period. Obviously they were able to overcome those deficits to win, but the game can serve as a reminder moving forward that not everything will come easy for the Bulldogs — despite winning each of their first six games by no fewer than 37 points — and that the next time they’re in a similar hole they may not be as fortunate as they were Saturday.

The reason the Bulldogs found themselves in such an incredible battle was the strong play of the Purnell Swett Rams. In recent years, the thought of the Rams contending to win the Shootout — and narrowly missing doing so — would have been laughable.

But coach Jonathan Efird is changing the culture for the Rams program. There was legitimate excitement in the Purnell Swett gym during Saturday’s girls final as the hosts tried to do something they hadn’t done since 1997, a few years before any member of the current Rams team was born, and win the Shootout.

Moses said after the game that every Purnell Swett basket it felt like a jolt of energy swept through the building. A large group of students right behind the basket was loud and proud, and the Rams crowd nearly willed their team to the victory.

A culture change is always accelerated by good players, and the Rams have one in particular who stands out. Freshman point guard Kylie Chavis does it all for the Rams: she scores inside and out, creates scoring chances for teammates, and gets rebounds — 15 of them in the championship game. Her leadership on the floor and Efird’s from the bench has the Rams positioned to be very competitive in the Sandhills Athletic Conference this year and in the Shootout in the coming years.

The boys titlists also had a Chavis-like standout player in Jordan McNeill. Lumberton’s all-time leading scorer was named the tournament MVP after a 27-point performance in both the overtime semifinal win over St. Pauls and the first-round win against Lake View.

But Saturday’s final proved that the Pirates are deeper than just their headliner. Dwayne Davis, Michael Todd, Jadarion Chatman and J.B. Brockington all had strong performances in the victory.

McNeill was still solid, with 10 points and eight rebounds in addition to several assists, but the effort around him was just as solid. Todd had 16 points and 16 rebounds, Chatman scored 12, Brockington had 11 and Davis scored seven against his former team. Other players like Charlie Miller and Matt Locklear had strong performances in previous Shootout games.

As the Pirates move into the belly of the beast as they resume conference play in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, they will be a far better team if they can get some of those added contributions behind McNeill on a nightly basis.

The Pirates defeated Fairmont 62-51, but the Golden Tornadoes showed a great determination in the final. After trailing 22-5 at the end of the first quarter, Fairmont got within three points early in the third at 39-36 before Lumberton made a run to regain a more comfortable lead.

That ability to battle back should serve the Golden Tornadoes well as they return to the Three Rivers Conference after the new year. Fairmont is currently 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the league, but has the potential to be a better team than that record indicates. Just as they fought back from an early hole Saturday night, they could do it in the big picture as well.

Fairmont started 3-7 last year, but battled back then, too, to finish with a 15-13 record and win the TRC tournament championship.

Each of these four teams took home a trophy, either for a championship or a runner-up finish, but all of them also have plenty to carry into the new year, with the meat of the high school hoops season still to come.

