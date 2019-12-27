Newton’s improvement keys Red Springs

December 26, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Red Springs’ Corey Newton wraps up St. Pauls’ Demonta Williams in the regular-season finale this season. Newton was a versatile threat for Red Springs this season both on offense and defense, and was named Robeson County’s Most Improved Player.

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Red Devils showed great improvement from 2018 to 2019, going from a 6-5 mark a year ago to a 9-3 season this year and a share of the Three Rivers Conference title.

Many of the Red Devils players showed individual improvement, but one player stood out as the most improved, not just in Red Springs but in Robeson County: Corey Newton has been named the county’s Most Improved Player.

“I worked hard from my junior year, coming up with my goals, to my senior year, accomplishing a conference championship,” Newton said.

Newton played nearly every snap for the Red Devils at tight end and outside linebacker, proving to both a durable player and a leader on both sides of the ball.

The senior caught nine passes for 177 yards with three touchdowns while serving as a key blocker for the Red Devils’ strong run offense, and also was one of the leaders on a defensive unit that allowed 14.3 points per game.

“It’s challenging (to play both offense and defense), but you’ve got to get in shape,” Newton said. “I do what’s best for the team — if they need me, I’m going to play. I’m out there to do the best I can.”

Newton attributes his improvement to the hard work he put in over the offseason to get bigger and stronger. That paid off as he was an imposing physical presence on the field this season.

“Where it starts at is summer workouts,” Newton said. “Every year, summer workouts, we run, we work out, and it contributes to the season. We’re in better shape than everybody else, we’re stronger than everybody else, and it helps us have a great season every year.”

In addition to his strength and conditioning, Newton says he studied his game, with the help of the Red Devils coaching staff, to find out where he could improve.

“My coaches, Coach (Lawrence) Ches, (defensive coordinator Robert) Dove, they helped me out a lot ” Newton said. “And watching film for me last year, I saw what I could do better to help myself improve.”

“(It was) maturity, leaps and bounds,” Ches said. “That’s what I’m looking for when he’ll move on to college is for that maturity to keep increasing, because he really has limitless potential.”

Newton has collegiate interest from UNC Pembroke, Methodist, Fayetteville State and North Carolina Wesleyan.

“We’re going to keep pushing him,” Ches said. “He’s got the test scores, he’s got the grades, he’s got all that stuff. And I believe he’s got good enough film that we’re waiting for somebody to come and jump at him.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Red Springs’ Corey Newton wraps up St. Pauls’ Demonta Williams in the regular-season finale this season. Newton was a versatile threat for Red Springs this season both on offense and defense, and was named Robeson County’s Most Improved Player.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_1326.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Red Springs’ Corey Newton wraps up St. Pauls’ Demonta Williams in the regular-season finale this season. Newton was a versatile threat for Red Springs this season both on offense and defense, and was named Robeson County’s Most Improved Player.

By Chris Stiles

Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.