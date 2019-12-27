Fairmont’s Harrington stands out on defense

December 26, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Fairmont linebacker Cameron Harrington brings down West Columbus quarterback Keonta McKinnon in a game this past season. Harrington was named the Three Rivers Conference defensive Player of the Year and also was named the county’s top defender as well.

FAIRMONT — Through a transformation of his body over the last four years, Fairmont senior linebacker has reached impressive heights on the football field in his final prep season.

Harrington, a vital piece in the Golden Tornadoes’ defense that earned four shutout victories this season, was named the Three Rivers Conference defensive Player of the Year and earned the same mark as the county’s top defensive player as well.

“Growing up I wasn’t always the most in shape person. I wasn’t until I fell in love with the wonders of the weight room that I learned to love the process,” Harrington said. “My growth is something I am very proud of and the way that I grew in the weight room is what made me love the work to make myself great.”

Harrington led Fairmont’s defensive unit with 111 tackles, including 20 for loss and six sacks. He also was a ball-hawking defender, forcing six fumbles and one interceptions to score three times on the defensive side of the ball this season.

As a whole, Fairmont’s defense went through ups and downs this season, but he was the one constant.

“As a junior we had him as a defensive end and asked him this season to move to linebacker, and then asked him to be our (middle linebacker) and how the team responded was amazing,” Fairmont coach Kevin Inman said. “He’s a great student in the classroom, he’s hard-working in the weight room and he focuses in film. He’s truly the type of player a coach wants on their team.”

The Golden Tornadoes got off to a 4-1 start to the season and then suffered back-to-back setbacks against Whiteville and East Bladen. The game to follow that stretch against South Columbus was when the Golden Tornadoes regained some of their defensive swagger.

“That game I had my only interception of the season and it was a pick-six right from the jump that really crushed them and forced them to get out from what they do,” Harrington said of the game in which he had nine tackles, four tackles for loss and caused three turnovers. “That was our second-best win of the season, to me behind St. Pauls, because we came in after losing two games in a row.”

“Going up against them and their Wing-T, which had been our vice in the past, I was proud with how we handled it that game and were sound as a defense.”

Leading to the shift in improvement on defense was the team’s chemistry coming better together than Harrington had seen in the past.

“Everyone bought into the team and they really just started playing for each other,” he said.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Fairmont linebacker Cameron Harrington brings down West Columbus quarterback Keonta McKinnon in a game this past season. Harrington was named the Three Rivers Conference defensive Player of the Year and also was named the county’s top defender as well.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_front.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Fairmont linebacker Cameron Harrington brings down West Columbus quarterback Keonta McKinnon in a game this past season. Harrington was named the Three Rivers Conference defensive Player of the Year and also was named the county’s top defender as well.

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.