Hard work pays off for Red Springs’ Ches

RED SPRINGS — The 2019 Red Springs Red Devils earned an identity as a hard-nosed, motivated team, and worked their way to a share of a Three Rivers Conference title and the league’s top playoff seed.
The team was simply reflecting the personality of its head coach, and after leading his team to their best season in seven years, Lawrence Ches has been named Robeson County Coach of the Year.
“We work really hard, and they believe in me, they believe in what we’re teaching and we get the kids to buy in, that’s the key,” Ches said.
Ches, in his third year with Red Springs, is 24-12 with the program. After a 6-5 record in 2018, this year’s 9-3 mark matched his total from his first season, and the 7-1 TRC record earned the Red Devils their first conference title since 2012.
That success on the field is the result of the work ethic and dogged determination of the Red Devils team, something Ches has been trying to instill in his program from the beginning.
“(I try to) teach the kids toughness and integrity and resolve, and work harder than (others),” Ches said. “If you feel like someone’s outworking you, you’re not working hard enough. That’s kind of my coaching philosophy, and it’s the way I live life. Football is a game that teaches life, and that’s all I try to do is be a mentor to these kids.”
For Ches, that hard-working mentality has extended beyond leading his team in practice drills to participating in them. A couple of times this season, Ches put on pads and participated in full-contact drills as part of the scout team.
That hands-on-level coaching is just part of how Ches shows how bought in he is to the Red Devils and their success. On Friday nights, it comes in the form of an energetic and encouraging sideline demeanor.
“It’s like a foxhole mentality,” Ches said. “If the kids realize that you’re in it with them, if they realize you’re as bought in or more bought in than they are, that goes a long way. I just need the kids to realize that I live and die on every single play, every single snap, in practice and games. I think that transfers to the kids.”
The Red Devils lost their second game of the season, a 37-34 shootout against a middling Forest Hills team. But that game served as a turning point in the Red Devils’ season, as they responded with seven straight wins.
“That was the point in the season when I really did a lot of self-reflection as a coach and tried to get us moving in a different direction,” Ches said. “We changed the way we did a few things, and I believe reflecting on your craft is important, so I think the Forest Hills game opened minds up to that.”
With the investment Ches shows daily, it’s no surprise his players enjoy playing for him.
“He’s been a very fun coach,” senior tight end/linebacker Corey Newton said. “He’ll get after you if you ain’t going hard, but he’s a lovable coach. He’s the best coach I’ve had in years. I contribute all my success to Coach Ches.”
