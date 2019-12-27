Hard work pays off for Red Springs’ Ches

PEMBROKE — As St. Pauls junior guard T.J. Eichelberger dribbled the ball up the floor with the final seconds ticking away in Saturday’s Robeson County Shootout girls championship game, Bulldogs coach Mike Moses, confident in his team’s leader, chose not to call a timeout.

Seconds later, the Bulldogs were in a different kind of huddle — one of celebration after Eichelberger banked in a floater as time expired to defeat Purnell Swett 59-57, claiming St. Pauls first girls title in the Shootout since 1998.

“Some people just always have storybook endings — she always ends up in situations like that, no matter what,” Moses said. “We inbounded and T.J. had it. I had a timeout left, and I was thinking about calling it, but at that time your best player’s got the ball in their hands, you just let it roll. It was just a great ending.”

Eichelberger, who finished with 15 points, was named the tournament’s MVP.

“We’ve worked too hard for me to just give up here,” Eichelberger said she was thinking as she ran down the floor with the game in her hands.

Purnell Swett (6-4) held an early 12-point lead and led wire-to-wire over the first three quarters. After St. Pauls briefly took the lead early in the fourth, the Rams built back up to a 7-point lead with 3:51 remaining, only to ultimately be denied of their first Shootout girls title since 1997.

“We’re disappointed; you really can’t put it into words, and nothing can express how you feel in the moment, but at the same time I’m extremely proud of my girls,” Rams coach Jonathan Efird said. “Nobody expected us to be there, and to be in the game like that, that’s a testament to their work and their faith in themselves and their teammates.”

The thrilling game was tied in the closing seconds because Purnell Swett’s Emily Oxendine hit a game-tying 3-pointer — her only points of the game — with 9 seconds remaining.

“It was crazy, but I don’t put it past her,” Efird said. “Emily is one of the mentally-strongest kids I’ve ever been around. So as I watched her grab that ball, I knew that she was going to let it fly, and stepped into it, and as soon as the ball left her hands I knew it was good.”

St. Pauls (8-0) trailed 53-49 with 1:23 to go when Rams point guard Kylie Chavis, who led all scorers with 19 points, fouled out.

“We had to regroup, and we held our own for a little bit, but that gave them momentum,” Efird said. “It’s tough, you can’t really replace Kylie Chavis, but at the same time I thought my girls did a good job of stepping up and still playing together.”

Jakieya Thompson hit two free throws for the Bulldogs, and Purnell Swett’s Jada Coward was 1-for-2 at the line with 45 seconds left.

St. Pauls’ Iyania Evans got a basket and was fouled with 33 seconds remaining, and a technical foul was called on Purnell Swett after the play. Evans missed her free-throw attempt but Eichelberger hit the two technical foul shots for a 55-54 lead. Seconds later Taliya Council hit two more free throws for a 57-54 lead, only for Oxendine’s triple to tie the game and set the stage for Eichelberger.

“She came back home (from Fayetteville Christian),” Moses said of Evans, who finished with team highs of 16 points and 12 rebounds. “And this is what she came back home for, to be a part of her hometown winning, and the success of her hometown. Whenever there’s a big basket, a tough basket you’ve got to grunt out, Iyania is the one to get it.”

Purnell Swett opened the game with a near-immediate 5-0 lead; Chavis made two free throws after an administrative technical foul, then Coward hit a 3-pointer seven seconds in.

The Rams continued the momentum and stretched their lead to 17-5 at the end of the first quarter.

“We came out and did what we were supposed to do,” Efird said. “We talk about winning every quarter, and that’s what we did (in the first). I thought we did outplay them, especially in the 17-5 run, but fouls kept them in it. It was tough, but it was big to get out like that.”

St. Pauls spent the next two-plus quarters gradually coming back, pulling to a 27-23 deficit at halftime. The Rams stretched their lead back to 11 twice in the third quarter, but St. Pauls again closed to within four at the end of the third at 39-35.

The Bulldogs took their first lead at 45-43 with 5:06 to go after a Shakiya Floyd basket, but the Rams answered with a 9-0 run to take a 52-45 lead midway through the fourth.

“It’s beautiful,” Moses said. “The last two days, we’ve had our toughest games of the year. We started off the game down 5-0, and it seemed like the basketball gods were against us. We didn’t get the lead back until the fourth quarter. That just shows you, in championship games, every possession, every point counts. They didn’t quit, they kept going, kept encouraging each other, and all of that is attributed to the work they put in.”

“Hard work pays off,” Eichelberger said. “During the offseason, we ran miles and miles and miles. Before the game, our coach said ‘think about what we were doing during the summer that no one else was doing.’ I just felt like we needed to remember that.”

Behind the play of Eichelberger and Evans, Taliya Council scored 11 points for the Bulldogs and Jakieya Thompson had eight.

In addition to her 19 points, Chavis had 15 rebounds for Purnell Swett. Coward and Natalie Evington each scored 14 points and Alonna Locklear grabbed 14 rebounds.

Both teams resume conference play on Jan. 3, as St. Pauls hosts East Bladen and Purnell Swett travels to Pinecrest.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Purnell Swett girls basketball team poses with the runner-up trophy from the Robeson County Shootout. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_3844.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The Purnell Swett girls basketball team poses with the runner-up trophy from the Robeson County Shootout. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Robeson County Shootout MVP T.J. Eichelberger drives past the Purnell Swett defense on Saturday in the girls Shootout title game. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_3741.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Robeson County Shootout MVP T.J. Eichelberger drives past the Purnell Swett defense on Saturday in the girls Shootout title game. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis drives against St. Pauls in the Robeson County Shootout title game. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_3763.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis drives against St. Pauls in the Robeson County Shootout title game. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Taliya Council, left, T.J. Eichelberger and Iyania Evans collect the Robeson County Shootout trophy after the last-second win over Purnell Swett. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_3847.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Taliya Council, left, T.J. Eichelberger and Iyania Evans collect the Robeson County Shootout trophy after the last-second win over Purnell Swett.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer