Motivated Marqueise: St. Pauls’ Coleman runs to county Heisman

ST. PAULS — There were many standout players over the 2019 football season in Robeson County. But Friday night after Friday night, one consistently stood out above the rest.
Using excellent physical gifts and leadership abilities, the motivation to prove himself capable at both the high school level and the next level, and inspiration after personal tragedy, St. Pauls running back Marqueise Coleman is the 2019 Robeson County Heisman winner.
Coleman rushed for 1,984 yards and 28 touchdowns in his 214 carries over the Bulldogs’ 11 games, helping lead St. Pauls to an 8-3 record and a first-round state playoff appearence.
“Coach told me, ‘any night could be your last given night,’ and I wanted to give my all,” he said. “You only get one chance at high school stuff, and I didn’t want to let my boys down.”
The senior rushed for 106 yards or more in every game this season, including six games of over 200 yards. He scored a touchdown in every game but two, scored twice or more in eight games and scored four times or more in four games. Coleman had at least one run of 30 yards or more in eight games, and of 62 yards or more three times.
The damage was often done in around 15 to 20 carries — he averaged 19.4 attempts per game — but he also showed the durability to be a workhorse running the ball, with three games of 27 or more carries, including both the Bulldogs’ in-county matchups against Red Springs and Fairmont.
“I like being a workhorse,” Coleman said. “Most teams they think, ‘oh, their offense isn’t very good, they just base it off him.’ And it opens up for the wide receivers and everybody else and they get to shine.”
Each game this season, Coleman put on a strong performance, but none were better than in a 41-6 win against East Columbus on Sept. 13. That night, he rushed for 243 yards and all six of his team’s touchdowns, doing so on just 16 carries.
“He’s my nuclear button,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “You know how every president has the nuclear codes? He’s my secret code.”
Coleman’s impact on the Bulldogs, however, extended beyond the field on Friday nights to a leadership role throughout the season, on the practice field and beyond.
“It’s a tremendous thing, about him being able to emulate what being a St. Pauls Bulldog means,” Setzer said. “I know that, with his type of leadership, you can already see it with the younger guys, with ‘Queise graduating, what that means to be that much of a sought-after player, and show that type of humility, and leadership at the same time. So just raising the bar, where the younger guys understand how they have to govern themselves and how they have to be in the locker room and on the field. He’s really raised the bar for that.”
Considering the eye-popping numbers and strong character Coleman exhibits, his college recruitment has been relatively quiet. Coleman says he has offers from St. Augustine’s, Fayetteville State and Johnson C. Smith, and interest from Appalachian State, Western Carolina and “some other D-1 schools.”
But the desire to earn his best-possible opportunity at the next level is all part of what’s driven Coleman throughout his senior season.
“It motivated me to work harder,” Coleman said. “My recruitment is still open; I ain’t signed with nobody yet. Coaches are still coming, and I’m seeing everybody early signing, and I see schools that didn’t get the running back they want, so I’m hoping they give me an opportunity.”
Coleman’s motivation also comes from a more somber place, however. When Coleman was in eighth grade, his brother Jhamel Leonard died. Today, Coleman wears No. 32 in Leonard’s honor — Leonard, who graduated in 2013, wore the number when he played for the Bulldogs.
“Wearing that on the field makes me feel like he’s still here with me and makes me go even more on the field,” Coleman said.
“I coached both of the kids,” Setzer said. “Jhamel was an awesome athlete. He’s able to do that to really pay respect to the kid. I was pretty close to Jhamel, so that’s why it was really special to me.”
Now, as he finishes his high school career, Coleman earns the county’s highest football award, he achieves a personal goal he had set for his final season.
“I wanted it; I was trying to get it for my 11th-grade year,” Coleman said. “And I knew this time it was my senior year and I wanted to shine out and go for it.”
