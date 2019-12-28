Ranking Robeson County’s top 15 football players

LUMBERTON — Over the past three seasons, I have came up with the preseason and postseason Robeson County football top 15 players list and to go back from the beginning of the year to the end of the season is always fun to see the change and growth of local players.
I’ve been proven wrong in the past by some players and others have held up my preseason predictions, and those players left it all out on the field to show that they are deserving of being among the county’s finest.
And now for the 2019 postseason list:
1. Marqueise Coleman, St. Pauls
From the first game of the season to the last, there was hardly any doubt that Coleman was the odds-on favorite to be the county Heisman winner after posting one of the best high school football seasons I have ever seen. Coleman looked like a man on a mission this season to help drive his team and draw attention from college coaches that is rightfully coming now.
2. Cameron Harrington, Fairmont
Harrington is a prime example of what hard work can do for a player. He transformed his body over his four prep seasons to become the best defensive talent in the Three Rivers Conference and the county. Fairmont’s defense also made a turn for the better this season thanks to his leadership at middle linebacker.
3. Austin Chavis, Purnell Swett
While the player above him was named the county defensive Player of the Year, choosing that award was a tough decision because Chavis was equally as dominant as a senior for the Rams. Teams looked to avoid running at No. 43 and offensive lineman tried their best this season to slow him down.
4. Jadarion Chatman, Lumberton
The Robeson County Offensive Player of the Year was all the offense for the Pirates this season, and without his leadership and playmaking Lumberton’s season could’ve reached a new pit of rock bottom. Chatman drew a lot of attention from opposing scouting reports, but was still able to make teams pay.
5. Corey Newton, Red Springs
Newton was the most versatile player in Robeson County and his development helped the Red Devils accomplish new marks this season. The senior was a constant source of energy and most time the swarming Red Springs defense was following the lead of Newton.
6. Taurienne Freeman, St. Pauls
Coming in late to the season, Freeman was the Bulldogs’ leading tackler and was one that many of the younger players on the defense looked at for leadership. Freeman came in at a key point in the season to help push the St. Pauls defense to a new level.
7. Lee McLean, Red Springs
With a backfield loaded with a wealth of runners, McLean stood above the rest. But also because of the stable of backs, McLean didn’t get the touches he had two seasons ago, nonetheless he produced a solid senior season for the TRC champs.
8. Ethan Roberts, St. Pauls
Coming off an injury, Roberts proved to be one of the most dominant forces in the trenches this season. With still one season to go, and an offseason of work ahead, Roberts could easily be a terror for offenses as well as a front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year next season.
9. Jordan McNeill, Lumberton
Most people in every stadium in the Sandhills Athletic Conference knew who Chatman was looking for this season when he rolled out to pass, but stopping McNeill was harder said than done as the senior wideout was the best pass catcher in the county.
10. Mikail Breeden, St. Pauls
A lot of questions were surrounding quarterback play at St. Pauls coming into the season, and Breeden was able to silence those doubters this season. Coleman drew a lot of attention and that opened a lot of things for Breeden this year as a sophomore.
11. Hunter Bryant, Red Springs
Changes to the Red Springs defense early in the season put Bryant at middle linebacker, and he showed he had a nose for the ball. He and Newton headed a hard-nosed defense that moved most offenses to a crawl this season.
12. Derrick Baker, Fairmont
Early in the season, the biggest change for the Fairmont offense came from its ability to run the ball and Baker was a big part of that. The sophomore was hard to bring down and showed little quit this season.
13. Michael Todd, Lumberton
Todd was forced to play most snaps this season on both sides of the line, but the 6-foot-4 frame fought through the fatigue to be among the SAC’s best lineman.
14. Waltay Jackson, St. Pauls
Jackson was a leading target for Breeden this season and the pair gets another year to help the Bulldogs offense put up big numbers once again in the TRC with a lot of returners on that side of the ball.
15. Denym McKeithan, Red Springs
Red Springs didn’t go vertical too much this season with its run-heavy offense, but McKeithan did a good job of making those chances hurt opposing defenses. McKeithan also show his dual-threat capabilities this season as well.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.