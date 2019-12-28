Best on the gridiron: the 2019 Robeson County all-county football team

December 27, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Jonathan Bym and Chris Stiles - Sports staff
Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Lumberton quarterback Jadarion Chatman looks to outrun Richmond linebacker Jaleak Gates, 10, during a game in October. Chatman is Robeson County’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls senior running back Marqueise Coleman looks to turn the corner against Red Springs’ Daylon Hall during a game in November. Coleman was named the Robeson County Heisman for the 2019 season.

All-County awards are decided by The Robesonian’s Jonathan Bym and Chris Stiles based on statistics, overall team performance and on-field impressions. Input from coaches and other area football experts is also taken into consideration.

Coach of the Year: Lawrence Ches, Red Springs — Ches led the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference championship in 2019, finishing 7-1 in the league and 9-3 overall and reaching the second round of the state playoffs, an improvement from last year’s 6-5 record.

County Heisman: Marqueise Coleman, Sr., RB, St. Pauls — The Bulldogs’ senior running back rushed for 1,984 yards and 28 touchdowns on the season. He ran for 106 yards or more in all 11 games and rushed for 200 yards or more six times.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jadarion Chatman, Jr., QB, Lumberton — Chatman accounted for over 1,500 yards of total offense including 989 through the air. All 14 Pirate touchdowns this season were either thrown or rushed by Chatman.

Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Harrington, Sr., LB, Fairmont — Harrington had 111 tackles, with 20 tackles for loss and six sacks, while scoring three defensive touchdowns for the Golden Tornadoes with six forced fumbles and one interception.

Most Improved Player of the Year: Corey Newton, Sr., ATH, Red Springs — Newton was important on both sides of the ball for the Red Devils, catching nine passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns while serving as a key blocker for the team’s rushing attack, while also leading the defensive unit as a physical linebacker.

OFFENSIVE AWARDS

Athlete

Zeke Snell, Jr., Purnell Swett

Jadakyss Glover-Graham, Sr., St. Pauls

Quarterback

Mikail Breeden, So., St. Pauls

Denym McKeithan, Sr., Red Springs

Running Back

Lee McLean, Sr. Red Springs

Derrick Baker, So., Fairmont

Wide Receiver

Jordan McNeill, Sr., Lumberton

Waltay Jackson, Jr., St. Pauls

Will Ford, Jr., St. Pauls

Tight End

Kadeem Leonard, Jr., Fairmont

Offensive Line

Michael Todd, Sr., Lumberton

Tavian Pratt, Sr., Lumberton

Heath Brown, Sr., Purnell Swett

Cameron Locklear, Sr., Red Springs

Caleb Oxendine, Sr., St. Pauls

DEFENSIVE AWARDS

Defensive Line

Austin Chavis, Sr., Purnell Swett

Ethan Roberts, Jr., St. Pauls

James Brooks, Sr. Purnell Swett

Daylan Hall, Sr., Red Springs

Linebacker

Jerrod Battle, Sr., St. Pauls

Taurienne Freeman, Sr., St. Pauls

Hunter Bryant, Jr., Red Springs

Dazon Ellerby, Sr., Fairmont

Keith Pittman, Lumberton

Defensive Back

Zarron Glover, Sr., St. Pauls

Traveze Billinger, Sr., Red Springs

Anthony Campbell, Sr., St. Pauls

Keyante Graham, Sr., Red Springs

SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS

Kickers

Chris Canuto, Sr., St. Pauls

Nick Ramirez, Sr., Purnell Swett

Oscar Salgado, Jr., Red Springs

Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Lumberton quarterback Jadarion Chatman looks to outrun Richmond linebacker Jaleak Gates, 10, during a game in October. Chatman is Robeson County’s Offensive Player of the Year.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_FB_JAleak3J-1.jpgDonnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Lumberton quarterback Jadarion Chatman looks to outrun Richmond linebacker Jaleak Gates, 10, during a game in October. Chatman is Robeson County’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls senior running back Marqueise Coleman looks to turn the corner against Red Springs’ Daylon Hall during a game in November. Coleman was named the Robeson County Heisman for the 2019 season.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_1418-1.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls senior running back Marqueise Coleman looks to turn the corner against Red Springs’ Daylon Hall during a game in November. Coleman was named the Robeson County Heisman for the 2019 season.

By Jonathan Bym and Chris Stiles

Sports staff

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] him on Twitter: @StilesonSports. Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-416-5165 or by email at [email protected] him on Twitter: @StilesonSports. Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Related Articles