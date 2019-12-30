NC State outlasts Appalachian State in final non-conference matchup

PEMBROKE — The elusive Robeson County Shootout title that had evaded the Lumberton boys basketball team the past four seasons was captured on Saturday, and it was only fitting the players that were key in its retrieval were the ones that suffered heartbreak in the finals in recent years.

Jordan McNeill had been on the wrong end of the scoreboard three times, but his final game in the tournament fulfilled a goal and washes away all the previous pain as Lumberton defeated Fairmont 62-51 at Purnell Swett late Saturday.

“It’s a blessing, man. I just thank my teammates and my coaches. Without my teammates, it wouldn’t be possible,” said McNeill, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. “I could’ve stood up there and shed a little tears, but I’m a big person.”

The win in the 34th edition of the Shootout gives Lumberton seven boys Shootout titles, tying the tournament record with Purnell Swett and Fairmont.

In each of the previous three trips to the Shootout finals, McNeill carried the load as the primary scorer for the Pirates. Saturday wasn’t the case. With aches from Friday’s physically-draining overtime win over St. Pauls to get to the finals, McNeill looked to set up his fellow seniors playing in their last Shootout as well.

“Before the game, I told them boys to play big. There ain’t nobody that can stop them,” McNeill said.

“I couldn’t even get out of bed this morning. I told them to give me the ball and I’m going to dish it and you just lay it up. It’s a team thing.”

Joining McNeill on the all-tournament team were the seniors he set up in the final, Dwayne Davis and Michael Todd.

“Those guys, even when Fairmont went on that run, Mike and Dwyane and them, they got us back,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “These guys have been through some ups and downs this season. New system; new coach and the past five games they’ve started to trust it and believe in it. The first things Jordan said to me was, ‘coach, I appreciate it.’”

Lumberton (11-1) came out and threw the first punch in the affair, holding Fairmont (4-6) scoreless for the first three minutes to take a 22-5 lead after one quarter. With McNeill setting up scoring for Davis and Todd, the Pirates seemed to be en route to a runaway title, but Fairmont had its say.

“We came out and didn’t match their intensity. We came out lax and we didn’t get back on the cherry-picking they were doing. I told them that was part of their offense,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “I saw a lot of heart from them (during the comeback). I saw the team grow up a little bit. Normally they would quit, but they grew up tonight and cut it to three.”

The Golden Tornadoes didn’t allow the Pirates’ advantage to get any bigger in the second quarter, and a late 7-2 spurt before the half cut the Lumberton lead to 32-24.

Fairmont continued to build off the ending of the first half to start the second, and had the lead down to 39-36 after a Cedrique Smith free throw with three minutes left in the third period. But the complacency from the Pirates was cut short at that point.

“Jordan got them together and he kind of ripped them. He was like, ‘Yo let’s go. We are winning this thing.’ From that point on, we kind of pulled it back out,” Edwards said. “He dominated this tournament from the first game to the last. The thing about him tonight was he only had 10 points, but he had to have had over seven, eight or nine assists. He made some good passes and had some defensive stops. He was really solid.”

While the stat line for McNeill wasn’t dazzling, “solid” characterized his 10-point, eight-rebound showing against Fairmont.

Todd scored nine of his 16 points in the second half, and add 16 rebounds to his effort.

“(Jordan) told me this morning that he was hurt and was like, ‘Y’all boys do what y’all do. I’m going to dish it to you. I’m not looking to score.’ When I got the ball, I was looking to score,” Todd said. “He’s becoming more of a team player this year because usually he would have to do it on his own, but now he’s got help around him.”

Davis and Todd both were key factors in a 13-0 run that lasted two minutes from the end of the third quarter into the early portion of the fourth quarter to stretch Lumberton’s advantage to 16 points. The lead grew to its largest of the game, 62-42, with 2:47 left on two J.B. Brockington free throws.

Fairmont was led in scoring by Kobe Davis with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He and Jahkeem Moore were Fairmont’s representatives on the all-tournament team.

Lumberton returns to the court at Pinecrest on Jan. 7, while Fairmont plays at Westover on Jan. 2.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The Lumberton boys basketball team poses with the championship trophy after winning the Robeson County Shootout boys championship game against Fairmont Saturday at Purnell Swett. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5904-2.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The Lumberton boys basketball team poses with the championship trophy after winning the Robeson County Shootout boys championship game against Fairmont Saturday at Purnell Swett. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The Fairmont boys basketball team poses with the runner-up trophy after falling to Lumberton in the Robeson County Shootout boys championship game Saturday at Purnell Swett. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5879-2.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The Fairmont boys basketball team poses with the runner-up trophy after falling to Lumberton in the Robeson County Shootout boys championship game Saturday at Purnell Swett. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Chandler McNeill, 10, attempts to put up a shot against Lumberton’s Charlie Miller, 12, and Jadarion Chatman, 10. The shot was blocked by Miller. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5812-2.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Chandler McNeill, 10, attempts to put up a shot against Lumberton’s Charlie Miller, 12, and Jadarion Chatman, 10. The shot was blocked by Miller. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, 5, goes up for a shot against Fairmont’s Chandler McNeill, 10, in the Robeson County Shootout boys championship game Saturday at Purnell Swett. McNeill was named tournament MVP. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5682-2.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, 5, goes up for a shot against Fairmont’s Chandler McNeill, 10, in the Robeson County Shootout boys championship game Saturday at Purnell Swett. McNeill was named tournament MVP. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, 5, puts up a shot in traffic against Fairmont in the Robeson County Shootout boys championship game Saturday at Purnell Swett. McNeill was named tournament MVP. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5691-2.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill, 5, puts up a shot in traffic against Fairmont in the Robeson County Shootout boys championship game Saturday at Purnell Swett. McNeill was named tournament MVP.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor