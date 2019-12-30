NC State outlasts Appalachian State in final non-conference matchup

RALEIGH — Appalachian State and NC State met for the 14th all time meeting between the two programs on Sunday in Raleigh and the Wolfpack prevailed over the Mountaineers in a 72-60 win thanks to a career high 22 points from DJ Funderburk.
App State gave the Wolfpack all they could handle for most of the evening, only trailing by two points with 9:18 remaining in the game. NC State would then go on a 12-2 run to put the game away for good. App State trailed by as many as 15 points and came no closer than nine points away from NC State in the final minutes of the game. The game was the final non-conference game for both teams.
“I thought it was a really good game for us because there were highs and lows throughout the game,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. They did a tremendous job on the defensive end. Every game we play in non-conference prepares us for ACC play.”
The Wolfpack were without one of their main players in C.J. Bryce who sustained an injury to his hand during the shootaround. NC State compensated for the loss by getting the ball inside the post to its big men in Funderburk and Manny Bates. NC State’s size advantage in the post allowed it to put the game away in the final minutes and allowed for greater penetration to the basket. Overall NC State scored 44 points inside the paint.
Devon Daniels connected on two 3-point baskets in the final five minutes of the game and forced the Mountaineers to expand their defense during crunch time. Daniels had a double-double on the day with 18 points and 11 rebounds while teammate Markell Johnson had a double-double as well with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“Give credit to NC State, they made the winning plays when they needed to make them.” App State head coach Dustin Kerns said.” “I thought we did some good things but just weren’t good enough. I’m disappointed in the result as we came in here expecting to win. We made some crucial mistakes late in the game that led to the offensive run that NC State had.”
App State found themselves down by 11 points in the early portion of the second half but would go on an 11-2 run to cut the lead down to two points at 41-39 with 13 minutes left in the game. The run by the Mountaineers was sparked by a dunk from Adrian Delph and layups from James Lewis Jr. and O’Showen Williams. Justin Forrest connected on his third 3-pointer of the game and Delph made a layup to cut the lead down to the two-point margin. NC State ended the Mountaineer run and steadied the ship thanks to a 3-point play by Funderburk. App State committed 18 turnovers on the day and shot 36.9% from the field.
“They are a good team and forced us to turn the ball over too many times that led to points. We had some open looks throughout the game but just didn’t make them.” Kerns said.
For the Mountaineers (8-5, 2-0 SBC) Forrest led the way with 25 points and Delph ended the game with 10 points. App State continues Sun Belt Conference play Jan. 2 at home against Georgia State, ending a four-game road swing. The loss also ended a four-game win streak for the Mountaineers. NC State (10-3, 1-1 ACC) next plays on the road at Clemson on Jan. 4.