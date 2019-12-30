Bym: Duke depth building heading into new year

Ben McKeown | AP Photo Duke’s Alex O’Connell, right, handles the ball ahead of Brown’s Zach Hunsaker, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham on Saturday. Ben McKeown | AP Photo Duke’s Alex O’Connell, right, handles the ball ahead of Brown’s Zach Hunsaker, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham on Saturday.

DURHAM — Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has made it more than apparent through the first two months of this season that his team isn’t like those from recent history, but more of the older Duke teams during his tenure.

There’s a lack of NBA first-round draft talent on this year’s Duke team, but the collective potential of this group gives the coach in his 40th season promise, despite the No. 4 Devils still looking to find a consistent flow this season.

“This team, it’s everybody. But also everybody’s got a chance to be good. There’s no ceiling on any kid in our program,” he said. “I love it, but it’s a different thing for me. Like I said a couple months ago, this is an old-school team, but we’re OK with that. We’ve just got to improve like some of our old-school teams.”

In Saturday’s 75-50 win over Brown at home to close out the non-conference slate, Duke found itself in an all too familiar, but not too comfortable, situation of playing a close ballgame against the Bears.

There was no Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Marvin Bagley or Jayson Tatum for the Blue Devils to call on, but that didn’t mean they were without options.

Brown was within nine points of the Blue Devils with 9:19 left on the clock, 55-46, and then Duke turned the corner defensively as Brown made one field goal the rest of the way and posted four points over the final nine minutes of the game.

“We came back two days ago because I want them home for Christmas. We’ve had two practices and we got them up early this morning,” Krzyzewski said. “We did not communicate well. We didn’t play well and they played well. In the last 15 minutes, we started talking and played really well. Thank goodness we were able to do it while the game was still going on.”

While that change came from an increase in intensity from Duke on the defensive side of the ball, the spark came with the lid on the rim popping off midway through the second half. The Blue Devils were without a 3-pointer for the first 33 minutes of the contest, and an Alex O’Connell trey from the left corner with 6:43 left pushed the lead out to 12 and brought life to the team.

“It feels good when you see one go in and then we were just trying to push out the lead by getting stops on defense,” O’Connell said. “That’s really what drives us and gets us going.”

Despite the poor 3-point shooting, the woes went virtually unnoticed by Duke.

“I wasn’t really thinking about that, just while I was out there,” senior Jack White said. “We need to be a bit better than that, don’t we? For us, we’ve always emphasized our defense and rebounding, our talk, just things that we can control and that we can bring every night.”

O’Connell had a 12-point second-half flurry that helped give the Blue Devils a spark off the bench. Serving as the backup to Joey Baker, who made his first career start on Saturday, O’Connell made up for struggles of the sophomore from Fayetteville who posted two points. Krzyzewski cited the “starter’s disease” for Baker’s struggles, but a much deeper Duke team, playing without starting point guard Tre Jones, was able to overcome the quiet game from one of its top shooters.

Before entering 2020, the Blue Devils return back to ACC play against Boston College at home on New Year’s Eve. There could be a lot of resolutions the Blue Devils could look to fulfill as they exit the year of Zion, and putting together a full 40 minutes like the final 10 minutes of the win against Brown certainly is near the top of the list.

