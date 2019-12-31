Bym: Roy Williams modestly puts focus on Dean Smith, players for 879 wins

Jeffery Camarati | UNC Athletics Scott Smith, left, Brandon Robinson and Garrison Brooks, right, meet with UNC basketball coach Roy Williams, center, after Monday’s 70-67 win that was career win No. 879 for Williams. The win tied Williams with his mentor and longtime UNC coach Dean Smith for fourth on the NCAA Division I all-time wins list. Jeffery Camarati | UNC Athletics Scott Smith, left, Brandon Robinson and Garrison Brooks, right, meet with UNC basketball coach Roy Williams, center, after Monday’s 70-67 win that was career win No. 879 for Williams. The win tied Williams with his mentor and longtime UNC coach Dean Smith for fourth on the NCAA Division I all-time wins list.

CHAPEL HILL — Always one to downplay the accomplishments of his career, UNC basketball coach Roy Williams followed suit on Monday following a nerve-wracking 70-67 win at home for the Tar Heels over Yale to close out non-conference play.

After the handshake line, Williams wanted to do like always and jog down the tunnel to the locker room to meet with his team; that was before UNC administration met him at the end of his bench for him to give him a moment in the limelight after tying history.

The close win for the Tar Heels was more than just any ordinary win, it matched a mark that has been synonymous with greatness in the Carolina program for more than 20 years after legendary coach Dean Smith set the all-time wins record, at the time, for all of college basketball with 879 wins.

“It’s a number. It means I’ve stayed around, probably a lot longer than some people wanted me to stay at places, but that’s what it is,” Williams said of the historic mark. “Scott Smith (Dean’s son) came out and said one thing, and I think he’s right. He said that ‘dad would be happy.’ ”

Smith was the winningest coach in all of college basketball history and has three times seen his mark surpassed. Now the most successful branch of his coaching tree is a win away from passing him.

For Williams to get all square with his mentor, it took the players that he puts all his praise in to close out a win against a talented Yale team that already has a win over an ACC team under its belt.

UNC (8-5) leaned on its most experienced players, senior Brandon Robinson, grad transfer Justin Pierce as well as junior forward Garrison Brooks, in the second half.

Robinson posted a career-high 20 points on a career-high five made triples, including four in the second half coming in key spots. The team became aware of the situation earlier in the day, adding a little extra emotion to the ballgame.

“Before the game today we were sitting in the locker room watching ESPN and it came across the bottom on the ticker and we just wanted to go out there and win it for coach today,” Robinson said. “I wasn’t shooting the ball good early and (my teammates) were staying in my ear saying, ‘Just keep shooting B-Rob. We need you to shoot.’ I credit them because they have always had confidence in me.”

Brooks had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of his career and Pierce scored 14 off the bench. Pierce’s scoring midway through the second half helped the Tar Heels take a lead as much as 13 before Yale (10-4) stormed back and had a 3-point jumper at the buzzer fall off the mark that would’ve postponed the celebration for Williams’ accomplishment for at least five minutes, and perhaps even longer.

After the shot fell off the mark, jubilation came perhaps for two reasons. One, for what was accomplished for Williams, and two, as the Tar Heels avoided dropping a third straight home game for the first time since the 2010 season.

Even in the moments after the emotional accomplishment, Williams was quick to point out his displeasure of his team in the win that nearly slipped away.

“We are happy that we sneaked by. We didn’t make the plays we like to make down the stretch,” he said. “We did a lot of things, but the most proud I was of my team was when they came out early in the second half and made those plays to take the lead back.”

Monday’s win was just No. 879 for Williams, but like the previous 878, they all had a little bigger meaning in his mind.

“I think every game I coach is a tribute to Coach Smith,” Williams said. “The greatest advice he every game me the night before I left to go to Kansas as the head coach, and he said, ‘Just be yourself. You’re good enough. If you just be yourself, you’re going to be one of the great coaches.’ And I’ve trusted that. I coach every game for the players.”

For right now, and the next few days at least, Williams and Smith find their names side by side once again like the 10 years Williams was under Smith as and assistant. But this time they are equals sharing fourth place in the all-time college basketball wins list. For Williams to pass Smith with win No. 880, it will have to come against ACC opponents, where Williams’ mind has already focused to.

“The first part of our season is over with and now we see what it’s like for the ACC, and we’ve got to continue to improve this week,” Williams said.

