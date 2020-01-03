Bad shooting night, stout defense hampers Fairmont girls at Westover

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fairmont girls basketball team had one of those games where shots weren’t falling, and the length and athleticism of Westover didn’t help.
“We missed a lot of shots and that’s something that happens in basketball,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game. I saw them on film.
“They’re a good team. They move the ball and they have height, kind of like St. Pauls. They make everything difficult for you down low.”
Fairmont was held to under 10 points in each quarter of Thursday’s 50-24 nonconference road loss at Westover.
Fairmont (2-9) posted eight points in the second and fourth quarters, while struggling to find points in the first and third quarters with four points in each of those periods.
Outside of the second quarter, Fairmont hit three total shots from the floor in the other three frames. The challenge that Westover (9-2) posed on both sides of the ball was something Thompson embraced.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game, and in the heads of a lot of girls that have played before, they don’t come in expecting to win. I’m trying to come in expecting to win,” Thompson said. “I don’t want this to pull them down for tomorrow night.”
The Golden Tornadoes found offense in the second half from reserve forward Jakirra White with eight of her team-high nine points coming after halftime. She also added 13 rebounds and five steals.
“Jakirra White, she showed me some things in the second half that she can do,” Thompson said. “Over the holidays she’s worked extremely hard. She came and lifted and she showed me she wanted to be on the court.”
Faith Francis scored a game-high 14 points for Westover, with six points coming in both the first and third quarters. Each frame saw the Wolverines use runs to start the quarter.
In the first quarter, Westover opened up with a 9-0 run to go up 16-4 after the one period. In the third quarter, Westover took a 28-12 halftime lead out to 39-12 on an 11-0 spurt.
White scored all four points for Fairmont in the third quarter after the Westover run.
Fairmont returns to Three Rivers Conference play against South Columbus at home on Friday.
“It’s always good to get the rust off. Hopefully we go in tomorrow at home a little more relaxed,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to get these conference wins. We can’t afford to lose.”
Also leading Westover in scoring was Maria Wiley with nine points, while Harmony Martin and Jolai Allen had eight points each.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.