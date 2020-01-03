Lumberton Youth Baseball Association opens early registration

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Registration for the spring 2020 Lumberton Youth Baseball Association season is now open.

This year, the LYBA is offering an early registration discount. From now until Jan. 31, players can be registered for $15. On Feb. 1, the cost for player registration will increase to $30 per player. There is no multi-player discount during the early registration period.

To register a player, visit http://dyb-leag-y2455.siplay.com/site/.

