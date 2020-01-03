Lumberton Youth Baseball Association opens early registration

December 27, 2019
All-County awards are decided by The Robesonian’s Jonathan Bym and Chris Stiles based on statistics, overall team performance and on-field impressions. Input from coaches and other area football experts is also taken into consideration.
Coach of the Year: Lawrence Ches, Red Springs — Ches led the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference championship in 2019, finishing 7-1 in the league and 9-3 overall and reaching the second round of the state playoffs, an improvement from last year’s 6-5 record.
County Heisman: Marqueise Coleman, Sr., RB, St. Pauls — The Bulldogs’ senior running back rushed for 1,984 yards and 28 touchdowns on the season. He ran for 106 yards or more in all 11 games and rushed for 200 yards or more six times.
Offensive Player of the Year: Jadarion Chatman, Jr., QB, Lumberton — Chatman accounted for over 1,500 yards of total offense including 989 through the air. All 14 Pirate touchdowns this season were either thrown or rushed by Chatman.
Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Harrington, Sr., LB, Fairmont — Harrington had 111 tackles, with 20 tackles for loss and six sacks, while scoring three defensive touchdowns for the Golden Tornadoes with six forced fumbles and one interception.
Most Improved Player of the Year: Corey Newton, Sr., ATH, Red Springs — Newton was important on both sides of the ball for the Red Devils, catching nine passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns while serving as a key blocker for the team’s rushing attack, while also leading the defensive unit as a physical linebacker.
OFFENSIVE AWARDS
Athlete
Zeke Snell, Jr., Purnell Swett
Jadakyss Glover-Graham, Sr., St. Pauls
Quarterback
Mikail Breeden, So., St. Pauls
Denym McKeithan, Sr., Red Springs
Running Back
Lee McLean, Sr. Red Springs
Derrick Baker, So., Fairmont
Wide Receiver
Jordan McNeill, Sr., Lumberton
Waltay Jackson, Jr., St. Pauls
Will Ford, Jr., St. Pauls
Tight End
Kadeem Leonard, Jr., Fairmont
Offensive Line
Michael Todd, Sr., Lumberton
Tavian Pratt, Sr., Lumberton
Heath Brown, Sr., Purnell Swett
Cameron Locklear, Sr., Red Springs
Caleb Oxendine, Sr., St. Pauls
DEFENSIVE AWARDS
Defensive Line
Austin Chavis, Sr., Purnell Swett
Ethan Roberts, Jr., St. Pauls
James Brooks, Sr. Purnell Swett
Daylan Hall, Sr., Red Springs
Linebacker
Jerrod Battle, Sr., St. Pauls
Taurienne Freeman, Sr., St. Pauls
Hunter Bryant, Jr., Red Springs
Dazon Ellerby, Sr., Fairmont
Keith Pittman, Lumberton
Defensive Back
Zarron Glover, Sr., St. Pauls
Traveze Billinger, Sr., Red Springs
Anthony Campbell, Sr., St. Pauls
Keyante Graham, Sr., Red Springs
SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS
Kickers
Chris Canuto, Sr., St. Pauls
Nick Ramirez, Sr., Purnell Swett
Oscar Salgado, Jr., Red Springs
Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Lumberton quarterback Jadarion Chatman looks to outrun Richmond linebacker Jaleak Gates, 10, during a game in October. Chatman is Robeson County’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls senior running back Marqueise Coleman looks to turn the corner against Red Springs’ Daylon Hall during a game in November. Coleman was named the Robeson County Heisman for the 2019 season.