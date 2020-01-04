Fairmont storms Stallions for Three Rivers sweep

FAIRMONT — On the brink off falling into a three-game losing streak, Fairmont’s Kobe Davis had the mentality that coaches want their senior leaders to have.
“We got to take it one game at a time. That was yesterday. Today is a new day,” Davis said. “I just didn’t want to lose. We had to play hard and dig deep.”
The mentality was game-by-game, but it was the closing minutes of Fairmont’s home Three Rivers Conference game against South Columbus where Davis made his mark with a closer’s mentality. Davis scored seven of the Golden Tornadoes’ 10 points in overtime as they came back against the Stallions for a 56-51 win.
“He was determined to win. He didn’t want to lose,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said of his senior big man.
Fairmont (5-7, 3-2 TRC) was one day removed from a blowout loss against Westover, and watched South Columbus (2-7, 1-4 TRC) jump ahead as much as 18 points in the third quarter before mounting a comeback.
The Stallions led 36-18 midway through the third period after using a 7-0 run out the gate in the second half. McNair, looking for answers, pulled a five-for-five switch, sending his reserve players in to get a spark.
“I saw some of my guys step up off the bench and give us good minutes defensively,” McNair said. “I told them we had to keep fighting. We had to dig deep and get back into the game and cut it to single digits before we get to the fourth quarter.”
Chandler McNeill and Cedrique Smith started what would be a 21-4 run the third that trimmed the lead down to three points, 42-39. South Columbus led 44-39 going into the final period, and slowed the pace down with a small lead and Fairmont made the most on both sides of the court.
South Columbus was held to two points in the fourth, and when it came on a Rajon Graham bucket with less than a minute to go in regulation, the Golden Tornadoes had jumped ahead by two points. Graham’s bucket that tied the game was followed by missed chances on both ends to send the game to overtime.
From the opening tip of the 4-minute extra stanza, Davis was determined to make a difference. He had five points in regulation, and then added back-to-back buckets in the first 30 seconds of overtime to jolt the Golden Tornadoes ahead before putting an exclamation point on the win with an alley-oop dunk finish on a pass off the backboard from Tyrese Bradley with 15 seconds left.
“I needed to step up and be a leader for my team and do what we needed to do to win,” Davis said after he and Sharron Wilson each scored 12 points to lead Fairmont in the win.
“This shows that we have a lot of fight in us; that we won’t give up.”
South Columbus, that led for most of the first half thanks to high energy and knocking down perimeter shots, was led in scoring by Graham and Aveon Bellamy with 12 points each.
Fairmont girls lock in for win
When Marcus Thompson took over the Fairmont girls basketball program this offseason, one pillar to the program he wanted to establish was defense like the boys program is synonymous for. On Friday against South Columbus, the defense Thompson has worked on implementing showcased itself in the second half of a 64-16 Three Rivers Conference win at home.
With the length of freshman Amyrikal Vaught at the point of the Golden Tornadoes’ 3/4-court press, defense quickly turned to offense for Fairmont (3-9, 2-3 TRC).
“When she can be active on defense, it helps her on her offense,” Thompson said. “We dug into her last night on not being aggressive enough. We know what she has and know she could be more aggressive. Tonight she gave me everything and more than I wanted.”
Fairmont went from up 11 at the half to up 22 going into the fourth period.
Vaught scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half, most of which came off steals for layups. She was aided by fellow freshman Paris Bethea with 14 points. Despite being in their first year, Thompson has seen the pair be mental leaders of the group.
“Between (Vaught) and Paris, they have the highest IQs on the team,” Thompson said. “They understand when you say to ‘send someone left.’ They get it and with (Vaught) being at the top of the 1-2-2 (press) she automatically sends them to the strongest defender that can come help.”
South Columbus (3-4, 2-3 TRC) was held to four points in the second half in the loss. Bethany Lupo had eight points to lead the Stallions.
Red Springs travels to Fairmont on Tuesday and South Columbus goes to West Bladen next Friday.
Fairmont’s Paris Bethea dribbles up the court against South Columbus on Friday in the 64-16 win.
