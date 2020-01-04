Local roundup: Purnell Swett girls top Pinecrest for SAC win

SOUTHERN PINES — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team maintained their perfect conference record Friday by traveling to Pinecrest to earn a 53-47 road win.
Purnell Swett (7-4, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) held leads after each quarter, but never got comfortably ahead of Pinecrest (5-6, 1-2 SAC).
The Rams led 15-8 after the first quarter, 29-23 at halftime and 39-35 at the end of the third, then outscored the Patriots 14-12 in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Kylie Chavis scored 23 points to lead Purnell Swett and Natalie Evington had 13 for the Rams.
The Patriots were led by 18 points from Keayna McLaughlin and 11 from Sha’hoda Kelley.
Pinecrest hosts Lumberton Tuesday; Purnell Swett is at Seventy-First Friday.
Whiteville boys pull away early from Red Springs
WHITEVILLE — The Whiteville boys basketball team took a big early lead in a matchup of two teams who entered undefeated in Three Rivers Conference play, then maintained that advantage through the duration to earn a 77-56 win over Red Springs.
Whiteville (6-3, 5-0 TRC) led 16-4 after a quarter and 36-13 at halftime. Red Springs (5-6, 4-1 TRC) outscored the Wolfpack 43-41 in the second half, but trailed 58-34 at the end of the third before the final 21-point margin.
Jordan Ferguson led the Red Devils with 15 points, Corey Newton scored 12 and Chandler McNeill added nine.
Zion Wilson and Antonio McFadden each scored 16 points for the Wolfpack.
Red Springs travels to Fairmont Tuesday and Whiteville is at West Columbus.
In the girls game, Whiteville defeated Red Springs 56-15.
Pinecrest boys beat Purnell Swett
SOUTHERN PINES — A trip to Southern Pines to face one of the SAC’s top teams was a difficult one for the Purnell Swett boys basketball team.
Pinecrest posted a 62-54 win over the Rams Friday by going 7-for-9 at the foul line in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
Bradlee Haskell scored 20 points for the Patriots, with nine coming in the final period. J.J. Goins added 10 points.
Leading Purnell Swett in scoring was Xavier Jones with 21 points, doing most of his damage in the first half, and Jayden Locklear added 13 points.
Purnell Swett (2-8, 0-3 SAC) will travel to Seventy-First Friday. Pinecrest (11-2, 2-1 SAC) hosts Lumberton Tuesday.