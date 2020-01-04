St. Pauls ends East Bladen’s TRC winning streak in rout

ST. PAULS — Friday’s basketball game between the St. Pauls girls and East Bladen seemed like a changing of the guard among the Three Rivers Conference’s elite, and not one demonstrated quietly, but one expressed in a resounding statement.
It’s not often a two-time defending conference regular-season and tournament champion is held to one field goal in the second quarter and none in the fourth, trails for over 31 minutes, or is defeated by 43. But such is the shift that occurred in the Bulldogs’ 65-22 victory.
“That’s a huge program win,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “That’s the win that, you feel like your program is getting where it needs to be. I have nothing but respect for (coach Patty Evers) and East Bladen; since I’ve been in this conference, they’ve been winning it. They dominate the conference, so you can measure up against them. We’ve always been right there, but we’ve never quite been able to get over the hump.
“I told my girls and my coaches, nobody in this (locker) room has beat East Bladen before, none of us; it doesn’t matter what grade you’re in, where you’ve coached at, so definitely we came out to make a statement.”
The St. Pauls (11-0, 4-0 TRC) win snapped a 37-game regular-season conference winning streak for East Bladen (9-3, 4-1 TRC), whose last TRC loss came to Red Springs on Dec. 8, 2017.
“That just goes to show their dominance,” Moses said. “Patty’s teams are always going to play disciplined, play hard; she’s just a great coach, she’s a legend in this area and I definitely respect her, respect East Bladen, but it’s just our time.”
“For the team, I think it was a big accomplishment,” Shakiya Floyd said, “because for the last few years since I’ve been in high school, they’ve been No. 1 (in the conference), they haven’t been beaten. I’m proud of us.”
The Bulldogs got large contributions from their normal strong performers: Jakieya Thompson scored 18 points with five rebounds, seven assists and six steals; T.J. Eichelberger had 12 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists; Iyania Evans scored nine points with 10 rebounds; Taliya Council netted 10 points with five rebounds.
But another contributor off the bench was also key in the win, as Floyd scored 12 points with five rebounds.
“Shakiya is always the wild card for us — she doesn’t get mentioned, people don’t know too much about her, but I see it every day in practice,” Moses said. “She’s athletic, she can handle the ball, it’s just a confidence thing. When she’s playing with confidence, she’s a really good player. She played amazing tonight.”
“My teammates were giving me good open looks and passing me the ball, and picking my head up when I made mistakes, and that really helped,” Floyd said.
St. Pauls took the lead for good just 95 seconds into the game at 4-2. The Bulldogs led 12-8 around the midway point of the first quarter, but finished the quarter with a 12-2 run to take a 24-10 lead after one stanza. Thompson had seven points in the quarter and Eichelberger had six.
That run extended into the second, when St. Pauls held a 20-3 advantage over the period to take a 44-13 halftime lead. East Bladen was held to one field goal in the quarter, while Thompson and Eichelberger each had six in the period.
Floyd scored six of her points in the third, as St. Pauls continued to stretch out its lead; the Bulldogs’ 19-9 advantage in the quarter gave them a 63-22 lead going to the fourth.
With a running clock in the final quarter, only one basket was scored for either side, by St. Pauls’ Marckia Galbreath.
Both teams are home Tuesday, as St. Pauls hosts West Bladen and East Bladen hosts East Columbus.
St. Pauls-East Bladen boys game suspended
The nightcap of the St. Pauls-East Bladen varsity doubleheader was suspended in the fourth quarter due to unsafe playing conditions.
On a warm and humid day, condensation began to develop on the floor in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Officials deemed the court unplayable with 5:26 remaining; St. Pauls holds a 54-34 lead.
School officials were working Friday night to determine when the game will resume. The teams are scheduled to meet again Feb. 4 at East Bladen.
St. Pauls led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter, but East Bladen, with a 14-3 run, tied the score at 19 early in the second. St. Pauls retook the lead and held a 25-22 advantage at halftime.
The Bulldogs began the third on an 10-0 run for a 35-22 lead, but the Eagles answered win an 8-0 run to pull to a 35-30 margin with 1:38 left in the quarter. St. Pauls closed the third with a 9-2 run to take a 44-32 lead to the fourth, then held a 10-2 edge over the 2:34 of the fourth that was played before the game’s suspension.
Anthony Campbell leads St. Pauls in scoring with 10 points, all of which were scored in the first quarter. Jeyvian Tatum and Waltay Jackson each have nine points.
Rasean McKoy leads East Bladen with nine points and Charles Brown has seven.
