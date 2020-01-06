Wrestling roundup: Pirates take 2nd at North Brunswick

By: Staff report

LELAND — The Lumberton wrestling team posted a 4-1 record at the North Brunswick-hosted Scorpion Duals on Saturday to finish second in the event.

The Pirates defeated Ashley by a 45-31 score, Hoggard by a 64-15 score, North Brunswick by a 51-30 score and South Brunswick, 54-25. The lone loss came against Topsail, 37-23.

Leading Lumberton in the event were Justin Kelly and Davieyon King-McCallister with 5-0 records on the day. Kelly claimed two wins by fall, two wins by forfeit and a major decision in the loss against Topsail. King-McCallister won a pair of matches by decision, two by fall and earned a forfeit.

Curran Bedell and Tristan Rodriguez split time at 132 pounds and neither suffered a loss on the day. Bedell went 2-0 with two pins in the final two matches of the day, while Rodriguez went 3-0 with a pair of pins and one injury forfeit.

Darionte McLaurin earned four wins. After opening with a loss, he claimed two wins by pin and another by forfeit at 170 pounds. He moved up to 182 pounds to fill a void in the lineup and claim a 6-1 decision win against Topsail.

Austin Lowery, Zyeal Lloyd and Xavier Covington each claimed three wins in the event.

Lumberton wrestles at Purnell Swett in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match versus Scotland and Richmond on Wednesday.

St. Pauls wrestling places fourth

LAURINBURG — After a 2-2 record at the Joel McCanna Invitational hosted at Scotland on Saturday, the St. Pauls wrestling team posted a fourth-place finish.

The Bulldogs earned dual wins over Scotland, 42-36, and North Moore, 33-23, and St. Pauls dropped decisions to Richmond, 50-18, and Montgomery Central, 56-24. St. Pauls is now 9-6 overall in duals.

Algensi Calderon and Nore McEachern earned wins by fall against Montgomery Central, and Ethan Gibson and Prince Igbokwe pins against Richmond.

St. Pauls hosts a tri-meet with Fairmont and New Hanover at the National Guard Armory across from the high school on Thursday.

NCHSAA releases initial Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings for basketball

The system that will be used to seed the brackets for the NCHSAA basketball state championships gave its first peek on Monday.

Lumberton’s boys (11-1) came in at eighth in the 4A rankings, the highest of any in-county team. Also in the 4A rankings, Purnell Swett (2-8) sits at 70th. St. Pauls (7-3) leads the boys 2A teams on the rankings at 30, followed by Fairmont (5-7) at 40 and Red Springs (5-6) at 48.

On the girls side, St. Pauls is the county’s highest-ranked team, as the Bulldogs (9-0) are ranked 13th at the 2A level. Fairmont (3-9) is ranked 96th and Red Springs (0-10) at 116th out of the 117 teams in the classification. In 4A, Purnell Swett (7-4) is ranked 46th and Lumberton (8-4) is 50th.

The playoff field for the 2A playoffs includes 64 teams and the 4A playoffs includes 48.

