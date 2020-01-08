Second half helps Fairmont claim sweep of Red Springs

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont boys basketball team showed maturity and overall depth in its 59-54 win at home over Red Springs on Tuesday.
Having to fight off an experienced, physical Red Springs squad, the Golden Tornadoes saw a 12-point lead with less than four minutes to go melt away to one possession with 30 seconds left. Despite the comeback, Fairmont was able to put away the visitors.
“We had to learn to deal with that physicality and we had to slow ourselves down. At one point we were going 90 miles an hour and we didn’t need to,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “We just needed to settle down and get into our sets.”
The maturity that Fairmont (6-7, 4-2 TRC) showcased on Tuesday will be put to the test this week with three games in four days, with a matchup at East Bladen set for Wednesday. That’s where the depth comes in and McNair saw the bench take a step forward once again in the win.
“It’s coming together at the right time. I’ve got some other guys on the team that are playing their roles and are embracing it,” McNair said. “I just told the bench guys to come in ready to do what we need them to do. Whether it’s a minute or a minute and 30 seconds, they need to come ready.”
Red Springs (5-7, 4-2 TRC) suffered its 28th straight loss in the series against its cross-county rivals, but the fight late in the game was pleasing to coach Glenn Patterson.
“I challenged them to compete if we were going to give ourselves an opportunity to win the ballgame,” he said. “I told them in the locker room that, ‘I can go home and sleep because they competed. You didn’t leave me with no doubt that we competed.’ We had a few bad decisions down the stretch that hurt us.”
The Red Devils went more than 3 1/2 minutes in the fourth without scoring as the Golden Tornadoes took a 41-37 advantage out to 49-37 behind the scoring of senior Sharron Wilson off the bench. Wilson scored 14 points, with 12 coming in the second half of the win. The showing from Wilson, McNair said, was back-to-back solid showing from the dynamic forward in the wake of foul trouble for leading scorer Kobe Davis.
“I knew as a senior I had to step up and fulfill his role. I had to step up big and be a spark off the bench to keep the going,” Wilson said. “We had to stay focused, play through the foul and make sure we locked down on defense.”
Davis sparked Fairmont to start the first and second halves with 13 of his 18 points coming in the first and third quarters, but foul trouble forced the scoring load on the shoulders of Wilson. Both forwards each pulled down eight rebounds as well.
“We hype each other up and get the team going and everybody plays great,” Wilson said.
Red Springs closed the second quarter on an 8-0 run to cut Fairmont’s halftime lead to 23-20, and did so without its leading scorer, Jordan Ferguson, going scoreless in the first half. Ferguson came alive in the second half to score all of his team-high 18 points in the second 16 minutes. Corell Love scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.
Fairmont came out in the second half behind the scoring of Wilson and Davis to take a double-digit lead with less than three minutes to go in the third period. A late technical foul in the third quarter pushed Fairmont ahead 41-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Red Springs hosts West Columbus on Friday.
Fairmont girls lock down Red Devils
For the second straight game, the Fairmont girls basketball team came out with new life in the second half on the defensive side of the ball to fuel a Three Rivers Conference rout at home. On Tuesday, the Golden Tornadoes held Red Springs to six points in the second half of a 37-18 win at home.
“The way they came out and played the second half, I was happy,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “I was worried a little bit after the first half, but then they came out and they turned it on.”
Fairmont (5-9, 3-3 TRC) takes on East Bladen on Wednesday, and with the quick turnaround, Thompson was unsteady coming into the rivalry matchup.
“I was more concerned with tonight more than anything because I know that (Red Springs coach TaShama) Banner is a great coach and even though they haven’t won a game, they were going to come out and play hard,” Thompson said.
“I know this gives us more motivation to go out and try and play hard tomorrow. Now they feel like they are playing for something.”
Scoring came from three players with eight or more points, led by Georgianna Waters with 10 points for Fairmont, while also adding nine steals. Freshmen Amyirkal Vaught and Paris Bethea added nine and eight points, respectively.
Red Springs’ (0-11, 0-6 TRC) Anyla Hunt and Syndney Bell each had five points, with Hunt adding nine rebounds.
The Red Devils hung tight with Fairmont for the first half, trailing 16-12 going into the intermission. A 10-0 Fairmont run that ended with a Cassidy Pevia basket with 2:36 left in the third period ended the drought and was the Red Devils’ final made field goal of the game.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.