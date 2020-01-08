Second half helps Fairmont claim sweep of Red Springs

One of the most discussed concepts each time the calendar turns to a new year is the resolutions many of us make.

As 2020 dawns, there are goals to be set as individuals try to better themselves in their health, their relationships or their knowledge.

The same can be applied to each of our major college sports programs here in North Carolina, as there are resolutions each of them can make for the new year. While a couple of these are admittedly lofty goals, all of them are realistic.

Studies suggest only about 8 percent of people who make resolutions are able to keep them through the whole year; I can believe that, considering my own resolutions for 2019 fell miserably short of being in that 8 percent. Maybe these athletic programs will have a higher success rate in keeping theirs: I wrote a resolutions column for another publication last year, and two of the six were undeniably met, another was arguably met and for another the jury is still out.

So, without further adieu, here are this year’s collegiate New Year’s resolutions:

North Carolina

While the Tar Heels’ resolution could be basketball-related — there’s certainly plenty to improve there — there’s also a worthy resolution to make in the football program. After a five-win improvement in Mack Brown’s first year back in Chapel Hill, the goal for 2020 should be to take the next step and win the ACC Coastal Division.

It won’t be easy — there’s six other teams, including a Virginia Tech program who’s trying to build back to its glory days and Virginia primed for potentially its best-ever era on the gridiron, who will have something to say about that — but North Carolina should be right there with everyone else as a contender to win the division crown this coming season.

They might have won it in 2019 if not for a couple of their six one-possession losses. With the added year of experience for them, the fact nearly everyone is back and the strong recruiting class Brown has coming in, they should be able to win more of those close games, making a division title in 2020 a real possibility.

Duke

The 2020 Final Four will mark five years since Duke has reached college basketball’s last weekend — a long drought on the Durham campus where deep tournament runs aren’t just desired, but expected. So, for 2020, Duke’s resolution will be to get back to the Final Four.

This comes after falling one game short of the Final Four last year, in a season that had a championship-or-bust feel (my resolution for Duke last year was to win it all). While this year’s team doesn’t necessarily have the abundance of lottery picks we’ve grown accustomed to seeing on the Cameron Indoor Stadium floor in recent years, it’s still a group with a solid blend of young talent and seasoned leadership — and one that works well together as a team — who’s currently ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, with an ACC-best 12-1 record.

In a year college basketball in general is lacking a depth of great teams, Mike Krzyzewski is seeking his 13th Final Four appearance, and if the Blue Devils can reach Atlanta they would be seeking the coach’s sixth national title.

N.C. State

For the perennially-bubble-abiding Wolfpack, and especially after what happened in 2019, a resolution for 2020 is to make the NCAA Tournament field. The Wolfpack have missed the field in three of the last four seasons, earning an at-large berth as a bubble team in Kevin Keatts’ first year as coach in 2018 before missing out a season ago.

The Wolfpack’s case in 2019 was hamstrung by a nonconference strength of schedule of 353rd — worst in Division I — but the program put together a more competitive schedule for the 2019-20 season, with a current nonconference strength of schedule of 66th.

Of three early losses, the opening-night one to Georgia Tech is the only one likely to be seen as a “bad loss” come Selection Sunday. There’s still a long way to go in the season — including 90 percent of the ACC league schedule — but for now the Wolfpack are projected as one of the last four teams in the NCAA field. Why not, because it seems every year that no bubble discussion is complete without the Wolfpack’s presence.

Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons basketball team, traditionally the school’s best program among “revenue sports,” currently lacks much enthusiasm, coming off a decade with a 133-183 overall record and two NCAA Tournament appearances (with one of those coming back in 2010). With coach Danny Manning in his sixth year, and little success to show for his efforts, 2020 needs to be a year of rebirth for the Wake Forest program.

Looking immediately ahead, that can come with improved on-court results as the most-experienced team of Manning’s tenure moves into the meat of the conference schedule. A 7-5 record (0-2 in the ACC) shows room for improvement, although perhaps a win over Xavier on Dec. 14 is a sign that some improvement is materializing.

If progress doesn’t come over the rest of this season and the Deacs finish with a losing record for the fifth time in six years under Manning, then it may be time for new athletic director John Currie to make his first big decision and move on; the right hire could bring the enthusiasm back to the program as well.

East Carolina

The Pirates’ needed 2019 to be the year a new culture was established by first-year head coach Mike Houston. While their win-loss record didn’t improve much — a one-win improvement came in part due to scheduling two FCS-level opponents — late-season growth with a couple of close losses to ranked opponents showed progress, both in the team’s play and its environment.

So, for 2020, the Pirates’ goal will be to get back to bowl eligibility. The Pirates went to eight bowl games in nine years from 2006-14, but haven’t been back since, through their last year under Lumberton native Ruffin McNeill and three seasons under Scottie Montgomery before Houston’s hiring.

The Pirates simply showed more life under Houston this year, and as he has the chance to recruit and get his players into Greenville, he should turn the program around — he’s been a winner everywhere he’s been, including an FCS national title at James Madison. Winning six games to earn the added exposure and extra practices that come with bowl eligibility would be a big step on that path.

Appalachian State

After 2019 was their most-successful football season since moving to FBS, the Mountaineers lost coach Eliah Drinkwitz to Missouri, a year removed from losing Scott Satterfield to Louisville. For 2020, the Mountaineers’ resolution will be to keep a coach in Boone.

Drinkwitz’ move was more or less predictable given the opportunity, as he advanced his career at an SEC school while his stock was high. But for Appalachian State fans, losing Drinkwitz less than a year after he said in his introductory press conference that he didn’t view the job as a “stepping stone” felt like a broken promise.

In finding a new coach, the goal was to hire someone who would maintain the program’s recent level of success — they’ve won four straight Sun Belt Conference titles — while providing the program some stability. They may have already accomplished this by promoting Shawn Clark to the head job. Clark played for Mountaineers legend Jerry Moore in the 1990s, has been on the coaching staff the last four years, and made clear at his introduction that Boone is where he wants to be.

Stiles https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Stiles-mug.jpeg Stiles Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times via AP UNC coach Mack Brown and Tar Heel players watch as the team makes a field goal against Virginia. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_123842197-2928085179a743f78bd2ff58c456297f.jpg Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times via AP UNC coach Mack Brown and Tar Heel players watch as the team makes a field goal against Virginia. Adam Hunger| AP File Photo Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with center Vernon Carey Jr. earlier in the season. Heading into 2020, the Blue Devils are looking to return to the Final Four for the first time in half a decade. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_AP_dukeTop25.jpg Adam Hunger| AP File Photo Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with center Vernon Carey Jr. earlier in the season. Heading into 2020, the Blue Devils are looking to return to the Final Four for the first time in half a decade.