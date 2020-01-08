Local roundup: St. Pauls sweeps West Bladen, Lumberton swept

By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls girls basketball team holds sole possession of first place in the Three Rivers Conference after a 52-22 win over West Bladen Tuesday.

St. Pauls (10-0, 5-0 TRC) led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter, then held West Bladen (7-3, 5-1 TRC) to two points in the second quarter and led 26-5 at halftime en rout to the 30-point win.

Jakieya Thompson scored 18 points with five steals and seven assists for the Bulldogs. Taliya Council scored 10 points with seven rebounds and Iyania Evans had nine points with 13 rebounds.

In the boys game, the Bulldogs led start to finish in a 52-35 win over the Knights.

St. Pauls (8-3, 3-1 TRC) took a 14-6 lead after the first quarter, then outscored West Bladen (4-8, 1-5 TRC) 14-5 in the second to take a 28-11 halftime lead. The Bulldogs led 46-31 at the end of the third.

Jeyvian Tatum led St. Pauls with 13 points, Waltay Jackson scored nine and Anthony Campbell had six.

Tyre Boykin scored 25 points for the Knights.

St. Pauls plays Wednesday at West Columbus. West Bladen hosts South Columbus Friday.

Haskell leads Pinecrest boys past Lumberton

SOUTHERN PINES — Pinecrest’s Bradlee Haskell scored 32 points as Lumberton could not hold on to a large early lead and the Patriots earned a 52-50 win Tuesday in Southern Pines.

Lumberton (11-2, 2-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 19-5 after the first quarter, but were outscored 18-8 in the second, trimming their lead to 27-23 at halftime. Pinecrest (12-2, 3-1 SAC) led 38-37 at the end of the third, after a 15-10 edge in the period.

Behind Haskell, Dillon Drennan scored 11 points for Pinecrest.

Jordan McNeill led Lumberton with 13 points, Matt Locklear had 12 and Dwayne Davis added 11.

In the girls game, early offensive struggles haunted Lumberton in a 40-32 loss.

The Pirates (8-5, 1-2 SAC) scored just three points in the first quarter and eight in the second, trailing 10-3 after one period and 24-11 at halftime. They doubled their offensive output with an 11-point third quarter, pulling to within 31-22 at the end of the period before ultimately losing by eight.

Katelyn Culbreth led Lumberton with nine points. Zye’ahna Cade and Hailey Werrell each scored seven.

Pinecrest (7-6, 2-2 SAC) was led by Sha’hoda Kelley with 15 points and Keayna McLaughlin with 14.

Lumberton travels to Richmond on Friday and Pinecrest will play at Scotland.

