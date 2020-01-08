Jack Britt sinks Purnell Swett girls for Rams’ first SAC loss

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Jayden Locklear puts a shot up over Jack Britt’s Langston Davis during the game between the two teams Tuesday in Pembroke. - Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis stumbles as she is fouled on a drive to the basket by Jack Britt’s Ashara Hayes during the game between the two teams Tuesday in Pembroke. -

PEMBROKE — For the first 13 minutes of Tuesday’s game against Jack Britt, the Purnell Swett girls played well enough to hold a lead in a contest between two of the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s three remaining team unbeaten in league play.

But the Rams fortunes turned in the last three minutes of the first half, and Jack Britt rode that momentum to a one-sided second half and a 51-30 win.

“They had a little run at the end of the first half, and that gave them momentum going into halftime,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “They made some adjustments, and we tried to make some adjustments as well, but they came out more aggressive. And it’s not like we didn’t have some open shots, open looks, but they just didn’t fall.

“And at the same time, they got on a roll, their defense really stepped up a notch and they started getting some steals, some turnovers and some easy baskets. They’re a hard team to come back against, and once they got on a roll and got the momentum, they didn’t look back.”

Purnell Swett (7-5, 3-1 SAC) led 21-18 after Kylie Chavis hit two free throws with 2:49 left in the first half, but Jack Britt (10-3, 3-0 SAC) finished the half with an 8-0 run to take a 26-21 lead into the locker room. The Rams had several turnovers over the stretch.

The Buccaneers then held a 13-1 scoring advantage in the third quarter, stretching their lead to 39-22 going to the fourth, and outscored Purnell Swett 12-8 in the final quarter as the Rams never got closer than a 15-point deficit.

“It could’ve been different. That was a huge run (in the second quarter), because we were up,” Efird said. “We were doing a lot of good things, making some good shots, made some good drives, got to the foul line, everything was clicking. Then we had a couple of turnovers. We were still in the driver’s seat at halftime, because their points were coming off our mistakes. If we limit our mistakes, limit our turnovers at the end of that half, you never know what the second half is going to entail.”

Kaya Goldsby scored 17 points to lead Jack Britt and Nyla Cooper had 13.

Alonna Locklear led Purnell Swett with eight points and Chavis and Natalie Evington each scored seven.

After Jack Britt opened the game with a Goldsby basket, Purnell Swett took an 8-2 lead, keyed by a pair of Evington jumpers, and stretched the lead to 12-4 before leading 14-10 at the end of the quarter. Locklear had three baskets in the period.

“(Locklear has) been huge, and she’s been growing and growing this year,” Efird said. “She’s kind of come out of her shell, and she’s blocking shots, she’s getting rebounds, she hit a jumper tonight. Her confidence is growing, and I’m extremely proud of her. It’s a testament to her hard work; she doesn’t say much, but she grinds, and she’s a big part of what we do. She’s the anchor down low.”

Jack Britt tied the game at 18-18 with 3:46 left in the half. Purnell Swett used free throws to take their 21-18 lead before the Buccaneers made their half-ending run.

Purnell Swett plays at Seventy-First on Friday. Jack Britt hosts Hoke County Thursday.

Rams boys take nail-biter for first SAC win

Purnell Swett played far from perfectly down the stretch Tuesday night against Jack Britt. But they did just enough to win in a 54-53 back-and-forth contest, claiming their first Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season.

“I told my guys after the game, we’re very lucky, fortunate,” Rams coach Jeremy Sampson said. “We got up nine or 10, and I told them in that situation, you’ve got to step on it, get it to 15 or 16. We have tendencies, we get tight, and that’s coaching stuff we’re going to work on. But we got it done, got a big rebound at the end to finish it off. Any win is in this conference is good.”

Purnell Swett (3-8, 1-3 SAC) led 50-39 with 3:56 to play after a 12-0 run that started when they trailed 39-38 early in the fourth. But Jack Britt (3-10, 0-3 SAC) answered with a 9-0 run to pull within two at 50-48, then tied the game at 52-52 on a Jalien Robinson basket with 35 seconds to go.

After a Purnell Swett turnover and a Jack Britt missed shot, the Rams scored on a Garyen Maynor layup for a 54-52 lead with 16 seconds left. After each team turned the ball over, Jack Britt’s Langston Davis made one of two free throws with 4 seconds remaining to pull within a point. Xavier Jones missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1.5 seconds left, but time expired after the miss and the Rams escaped by a single point.

The Rams won despite two turnovers in the final 30 seconds, and several more turnovers over Jack Britt’s late run to make the game close.

“We’ve just got to do a better job ball handling, and in situations at the end take care of the ball,” Sampson said.

Jones scored 27 points for the Rams, including 12 in the third quarter. Maynor, a new insertion in the Rams’ starting lineup, scored 12.

“I predicted to (Maynor) he would get 10 tonight, so I was close,” Sampson said. “That was huge. Putting him in the starting lineup I thought would give him a little confidence and jump start him.”

Cameron Ferguson added nine points for the Rams, including two key free throws with 1:29 left.

Davis scored 15 points and Jordian Fox had 10 for Jack Britt.

Jack Britt led by six points three times in the first quarter, but Purnell Swett closed to within one at 14-13 at the end of the period. Both teams scored nine points in a defensive second quarter, and the Buccaneers led 23-22 at the break.

The Rams led 38-37 at the end of the third after there was a lead change on the final five baskets of the quarter.

Purnell Swett falls to Jack Britt for first SAC loss

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

