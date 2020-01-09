Big men lead West Columbus boys past St. Pauls

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ William Ford dunks during the Bulldogs’ game Wednesday at West Columbus. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ William Ford dunks during the Bulldogs’ game Wednesday at West Columbus. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Iyania Evans emerges from the crowd to put up a shot over multiple West Columbus defenders during Wednesday’s game between the two schools. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Iyania Evans emerges from the crowd to put up a shot over multiple West Columbus defenders during Wednesday’s game between the two schools. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson, 22, puts up a shot over West Columbus’ Tyquawn Johnson, 2, during Wednesday’s game between the two schools. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson, 22, puts up a shot over West Columbus’ Tyquawn Johnson, 2, during Wednesday’s game between the two schools.

CERRO GORDO — Brandis Kelly and Winston Mason were the big men for West Columbus on Wednesday against St. Pauls — both literally, as the pair were physically the largest players on the court, but also in their impact on the outcome.

Both bigs scored 18 points including several key fourth-quarter baskets as West Columbus came from behind to post a 71-58 win over the Bulldogs.

“We knew coming into the game that Brandis Kelly was a very good inside, interior player, and we just wanted to keep him at bay,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We knew he was going to try to go for his points.

“And then just try to limit (Mason) to offensive rebounds and his second-chance points. He was able to get offensive rebounds against us. We had different lineups in to try to switch the defenses, and had some missed rotations and stuff.”

St. Pauls (8-4, 3-2 Three Rivers Conference) led 49-47 going to the fourth, and 52-49 early in the period, when Kelly hit a basket to pull the Vikings within a point with 6:34 left. The teams then traded blows and the Bulldogs led 56-55 before Mason tied the game with a free throw and gave West Columbus (9-2, 5-1 TRC) the lead for good with a basket with 2:54 to go.

On the Vikings’ next possession, Kelly then hit a basket and free throw for the traditional 3-point play, and a 61-56 lead with 2:26 to go.

As the Bulldogs were held to one basket over the last four-plus minutes, West Columbus sealed the game at the line late — Tyquawn Johnson was 6-for-6 and Marquise Ratliff 5-for-6 on free throws in the final minutes.

West Columbus outscored St. Pauls 24-9 in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve got to be able to finish games,” Thompson said. “I think it was a back-and-forth game; we exerted a lot of energy, and that’s kind of been our M.O. We’ll battle back, and we’ve just got to be able to withstand it.”

Kelly and Mason were also key in keeping the Vikings close in the third quarter, as Kelly scored three baskets and Mason two. After St. Pauls led 34-30 at halftime, West Columbus twice led by three early in the quarter, before the Bulldogs regained the momentum to take their two-point lead at the end of the period.

West Columbus led after the opening stanza, 23-14, after ending the quarter with a 9-0 run. St. Pauls responded by starting the second quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 24-23 lead, and carried a 34-30 lead to the halftime break.

In addition to Kelly and Mason, Ratliff scored 16 points for the Vikings, Johnson had 11 and Tyvon Tyler added nine.

Waltay Jackson led St. Pauls with 21 points, and Jeyvian Tatum had 11, including seven during the second-quarter run.

“Both those guys are playing really well for us; we expect a lot out of them,” Thompson said. “Waltay is a guy that can play on both ends of the floor, and Jeyvian can as well. Waltay brings a lot of energy, and I know at the end of the game he’s going to give it his all, and so will Jeyvian.”

St. Pauls is at Whiteville on Friday and West Columbus is at Red Springs.

Bulldog girls dominate

In a game between the undefeated St. Pauls girls and winless West Columbus, the Bulldogs made it clear early they intended to keep both those records intact.

The Bulldogs scored 26 of the game’s first 28 points en route to a 57-14 victory over the Vikings on Wednesday.

“A big part of basketball is who hits first; we always preach, ‘let’s throw the first punch,’” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “Piggybacking off of (Tuesday) night against West Bladen, we weren’t able to throw the first punch; I felt like it was a bad beginning of the game for us, so I’ve been really harping on that.

“But most games, we’re counting on that, we’re trying to be the aggressor, because when you’ve got to counter, when you’ve got to punch back after you’ve already been punched, it’s harder.

The teams matched field goals in the game’s opening moments, then St. Pauls (11-0, 6-0 TRC) went on a 24-0 run to take a 26-2 lead late in the first quarter, ultimately leading 26-4 at the end of the period.

The Bulldogs only scored two field goals in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the second quarter, but still generated enough offense over the final 2 1/2 minutes to stretch their lead to 35-8 at halftime.

St. Pauls outscored West Columbus 12-6 in the third for a 47-14 lead, then with a running clock in the fourth outscored the Vikings 10-0.

The Bulldogs were led by a balanced scoring effort, with Iyania Evans scoring 13 points, T.J. Eichelberger 12, Jakieya Thompson 11, Braxtin Kinlaw eight off the bench and Taliya Council seven.

“This is a luxury; it’s just a blessing to have multiple girls that can lead you in scoring every night,” Moses said. “We don’t know who it’s going to be. In prior years, we knew (Eichelberger) was going to lead us in scoring or we were going to lose, period. Now it’s just a luxury of who’s coming to play today, and where the mismatch is.”

In addition to the scoring column, Evans also had a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double, and Thompson had a double-double with 10 assists while adding seven steals. Eichelberger had eight rebounds and six steals and Taliya Council had seven rebounds and two blocks.

Third quarter lifts Fairmont boys

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Fairmont boys basketball team used a 20-5 third-quarter advantage to turn a close game at halftime into a comfortable lead and ultimately a 67-43 win at East Bladen.

The Golden Tornadoes held the Eagles to a single field goal in the third, turning a 29-25 halftime lead into a 49-30 lead after the third.

Fairmont (7-7, 5-2 TRC) led 22-10 after the first quarter, but East Bladen (2-8, 1-5) outscored the Golden Tornadoes 15-7 in the second quarter to pull closer by halftime.

Cedreke Smith scored 12 points to lead Fairmont. Kadeem Leonard and Kobe Davis each had 10 points and Davis added six steals. All 13 Fairmont players scored in the game.

Corey McKoy led East Bladen with 13 points, Lafrederick Wooten had seven and RaSean McKoy added six.

Fairmont is at East Columbus on Friday. East Bladen does not play again until Jan. 17 at home against Whiteville.

East Bladen girls top Fairmont

The East Bladen girls gradually pulled away from Fairmont throughout Wednesday’s game to defeat the Golden Tornadoes 66-42.

East Bladen (10-3, 5-1 TRC) outscored Fairmont (4-10, 3-4) in each quarter. The Eagles led 11-8 after the first quarter, 30-18 at halftime and 52-30 at the end of the third.

Amyrikal Vaught led the Golden Tornadoes with 13 points and Georgianna Waters and Santana Anderson each scored 11.

East Bladen’s Patience Ward led all scorers with 22 points and Mya McDonald had 18.

