Lumberton swimmers take second at SAC meet

By: Jamie Litty - For The Robesonian
LAURINBURG — The Lumberton Pirates edged out Pinecrest in a couple of relay races that helped propel the boys and girls swim teams to second place finishes against five other schools at a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet Wednesday night at St. Andrews University.

The boys and girls both had photo-worthy finishes in the 200-yard freestyle relay, where the Pinecrest boys and girls were seeded at least 12 seconds ahead of the competition. Lumberton’s Cole Stephenson, Chase McCormick, Ron King and Collin Stark came in first place at 1:48.96, and on the girls’ side Peyton Brooks touched at 2:12.84, part of the winning team that included Maggie Bollinger, Avery Kemp and Taylor Pait.

Brooks also took first place in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle, out of 11 girls swimming in competition, with a time of 30.93 seconds. She racked up more points with her second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:32.45).

Stark placed second in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle, out of 12 boys in competition, with a time of 24.31 seconds. He was also part of the Pirates’ second-place 200-yard medley relay team that included McCormick, King and Stephenson (2:05.32).

The boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of David Ervin, Mason Collins, Connor Black and Ron King took second place (4:50.03) in an event where Pinecrest’s “B” team was swimming only in exhibition.

Gracie Britt dropped nearly seven seconds off her previous time in the 100-yard backstroke, gaining her third place with a time of 1:33.83, out of eight girls swimming in competition.

Final scores for the boys: Pinecrest 320, Lumberton 171, Scotland 124, Hoke 97, Richmond 78, Purnell Swett 64.

Final scores for the girls: Pinecrest 275, Lumberton 165, Hoke 133, Scotland 91, Richmond 74, Purnell Swett 41.

