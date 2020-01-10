Local Roundup: St. Pauls splits home wrestling matches; Fairmont goes 0-2

January 9, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls' Ethan Gibson pins Fairmont’s Kaleb Pulley in the match on Thursday. Gibson claimed a pair of wins in the tri-meet.

ST. PAULS — Visiting New Hanover claimed a pair of wins, while St. Pauls split its matches on Thursday at home in a non-conference wrestling tri-meet hosted at the National Guard Armory in St. Pauls.

The win over Fairmont, 60-24, and the loss to New Hanover, 48-36, moved the Bulldogs to 10-7 in duals this season. New Hanover defeated Fairmont 42-24 to open the meet.

For St. Pauls, Damien Dean, Juan Salinas, Damien Ortiz, Brianna Gray, Ethan Gibson each claimed a pair of wins.

Dean and Nore McEachern had pins against the Wildcats. Gibson pinned Fairmont’s Kaleb Pulley at 195 pounds in the only match win for the Bulldogs that didn’t come via a forfeit.

In that Fairmont-St. Pauls match that included forfeits in 12 of the 15 bouts, Fairmont earned two wins by fall from Derrick Baker at 182 pounds over Onye Igbokwe to improve to 27-0 on the season, and Dazon Ellerby, who pinned Ronald Reed in the first period of the 220-pound match.

St. Pauls middle girls stay undefeated

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Middle School girls basketball team squeaked out a 28-27 win over Magnolia on Wednesday.

The win improves the Bulldogs to 6-0 on the season. Tyasia Baldwin had 12 points for St. Pauls.

Fairmont falls to New Hanover, Bulldogs

Staff report

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym. Jamie Litty contributed to this report.

