Braves shoot down Flagler on the road

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team canned 11 3-pointers and logged 16 second-chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds to key a 91-73 victory at Flagler on Thursday evening inside Flagler Gymnasium.
The result helped the Braves (10-3, 4-1 PBC) stretch their win streak out to four games, while also giving the Black & Gold its 11th-straight win in the series with the Saints (6-6, 2-2). Flagler fell to 2-9 all-time against UNCP in St. Augustine, Fla., as well.
The first 11 minutes of the contest saw seven lead changes and four tie scores, but Jordan Ratliffe’s 3-pointer at the 9:49 mark sparked the Braves on a 16-0 that eventually gave them a 39-25 lead five minutes later. Flagler scored seven-straight points to trim its deficit in half, but the visitors stretched their lead out to as much as 15 points before eventually taking a 49-36 advantage into halftime.
The Black & Gold shot better than 53 percent from the field in the second half, and stretched its lead out to as many as 22 points, 75-53, following Ratliffe’s old-fashioned 3-point play with 8:12 still left to play. The Saints closed to within 15 points after a layup from Derrick Ellis at the 4:47 mark made it an 84-69 contest, but could not get any closer.
Senior Akia Pruitt (7-for-11) and Ratliffe (7-for-9) finished their nights with a game-high 19 points. Ratliffe keyed his scoring prowess with a 4-for-5 clip from the perimeter, while Pruitt logged a pair of 3-pointers as well.
Junior David Strother tallied 10 points, six rebounds and a trio of assists in 30 minutes of action, while also adding one steal.
Senior Carson Mounce turned in 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in just 16 minutes on the floor. He also registered three rebounds and a pair of assists as well.
The Braves recorded their 11th-straight win in the series with Flagler, and have not faltered against the Saints since dropping back-to-back road games in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 campaigns.
UNCP was 37-for-71 (.521) from the floor on Thursday. It is the seventh time this season that the Braves have converted on at least half of their field goal attempts, and the fifth time in the last seven outings that they have accomplished that feat.
Pruitt ran his career rebound total out to 870, and needs just three more boards to move into second place (44 for the top spot) on the Peach Belt Conference’s all-time rebounding list. He also ranks 18th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,397 points.
The Braves will close out their three-game road trip on Saturday when they head to Georgia to lock horns with Columbus State (7-5, 2-2 PBC) inside the Frank G. Lumpkin Center. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.
UNCP women fall to Saints
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Flagler scored 31 points off of 29 turnovers by the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team and went 22-for-33 from the charity stripe on the way to a 66-58 victory over the Braves on Thursday evening inside Flagler Gymnasium.
It was the fourth-straight loss for the Braves (6-7, 1-4 PBC) who fell to 3-5 away from Pembroke this season with the setback as well. The triumph snapped a five-game losing streak for the Saints (3-7, 1-3 PBC) who also picked up their first Peach Belt Conference victory.
Deja McCain scored a team-high 10 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds as well.
Alcenia Purnell and Melanie Horne each added nine points.
Tee Graham logged a team-best five assists.
UNC Pembroke bettered the Saints in both shooting percentage (42.6-40.0) and rebounds (38-28).
Flagler logged 26 more free throw attempts than the Braves on the night, and finished with a 22-for-33 clip from the charity stripe.
The Braves have now dropped four-straight games in the series with the Saints, and have now lost six of the last eight matchups in Flagler Gymnasium.
The Braves will close out their three-game road trip on Saturday when they travel to Columbus, Ga., on to take on Columbus State (8-2, 3-1 PBC). Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. inside the Frank G. Lumpkin Center.