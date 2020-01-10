Braves shoot down Flagler on the road

PEMBROKE — The entire The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team appears to be playing this season with a great team chemistry.

But two players in particular have a bond reaching beyond the UNCP campus, back to their days together at Village Christian Academy. After playing together at the high-school level, guards David Strother and Jordan Ratliffe are enjoying playing together again with the Braves.

Their teamwork, and the way they feed off each other, has led to the pair being the team’s top two scorers entering Thursday’s game at Flagler.

“We always talked about playing together again, because we played so good together, he played off of me and I played off of him. It’s good having him around,” Strother, a redshirt junior, said. “When we first met, we had chemistry; on the court, off the court. Because he liked to work and get his work in, and I’m the same way. And off the court, we just get along; we mesh good together.”

Both players have been key for the Braves as the team entered play Thursday at 9-3 on the season and 3-1 in Peach Belt Conference play. Strother leads UNCP in points, with 14.3 per game, and assists, with 4.9 per game. Ratliffe, a redshirt sophomore, is the team’s second-leading scorer, at 13.8 points per game.

The statistical similarities go even deeper: entering play Thursday, both are exactly 24-for-64 from 3-point range. They’re also within a percentage point of each other in overall shooting percentage.

“They’re very versatile — they can beat you from shooting, they can beat you from attacking, they can beat you from the free-throw line, they can beat with attacking and kicking,” UNCP interim head coach Tony Jones said. “With that chemistry, with them playing with each other, against other opponents, it’s kind of hard for them to guard all five of our guys, but specifically those two, when they’re running the offense and getting the ball where it needs to get.”

Strother, a Lumberton native, and Ratliffe, from Gibson, played together at Fayetteville’s Village Christian Academy in Strother’s junior and senior years and Ratliffe’s sophomore and junior years. The pair were part of the the Knights’ state-championship team in 2016. Ratliffe won an additional title as a senior in 2017.

“The journey we went on to win a state championship … nobody really believed we could do it, and we rose to the occasion and did it,” Strother said.

The pair also trained together with local instructor Gilbert Abraham.

Strother came to UNCP out of high school, while Ratliffe earned a Division-I opportunity at Virginia Military Institute. After his freshman season, however, Ratliffe opted to transfer, presenting a golden opportunity for the two friends to reunite with the Braves program.

“I always wanted to play with (Strother) again,” Ratliffe said. “Once I knew I was transferring, I knew that UNCP was probably the place for me to go. It’s closer to home, I’m with family and I get to play with my backcourt mate again, so that was just good all-around.”

“When we heard that (Ratliffe) got his release from VMI, we told David to reach out to him and see if he wanted to come visit,” Jones said. “When we got him on campus, we showed him around, and kind of explained, ‘hey, we’re not going to guarantee you minutes, but you’ll get to play with one of your best friends.’

“Jordan’s such a hard worker, he worked his way into the rotation and he’s actually starting for us now. He’s played his butt off and earned his minutes that he’s given.”

As the dynamic duo now play their first season together as collegians, there is naturally a trust level between the two that has developed over time and allows them to feed off each other and know how the other is going to play.

“With him, I know what I’m going to get every time out,” Strother said. “We’ve been through several battles together, big games, and I know what he’s going to do under that pressure, and I know how he’s going to play, I know he’s going to rise to the occasion, so I trust him.”

“He’s proven to me that he can make tough shots in tough positions of the game, so that trust is deep when he’s on the court in certain situations of the game,” Ratliffe said.

That chemistry makes things easier for Jones, too, as he doesn’t have to put in as much coaching work on making sure his guards are communicating.

“It comes naturally, so I don’t really have to force anything, or say, ‘hey, when he’s in this spot, be ready for this,’ or anything like that,” Jones said. “They kind of bounce off each other, from in the past when they used to play each other; they know where (each other) likes to shoot from, and they know where each other is going to be at on defense and on offense.”

Strother and Ratliffe not only play well together under the lights of competition, but also at times when they’re simply getting in the extra work. They often put up extra shots after practice, with one rebounding for the other, along with teammate Akia Pruitt.

“It’s usually me, him and Akia,” Strother said. “We usually come back and get shots up. That’s just preparation, getting prepared for the next challenge.”

That also extends to the many 1-on-1 games the two have played over the years. As close as they’ve become, they say they get very competitive when facing off against each other.

“All the 1-on-1s, (we’re) just going at it,” Strother said. “If you see us play 1-on-1, you’d think we’re not as close, the way we fuss and argue. But after the game, we’re cool again.”

While the terrific twosome lead the Braves in scoring, they say they’re less concerned with the numbers as the season moves forward and more concerned with helping their team as much as possible.

“We try not to worry about who’s the leading scorer, and this and that,” Ratliffe said. “We just go out there and play hard, and if the bucket’s there, we get them.”

“We’ve got eight or nine guys that can score the ball,” Strother said. “We’ve just been taking pride in defense lately, and that’s been helping out with our scoring and stuff like that.”

Playing at the collegiate level, and playing well, both are living out individual dreams of doing so. But they’re also living out a dream in doing it together.

“We just have that chemistry together, because we’ve played together for so long,” Ratliffe said. “We always talked about playing together at the next level, and here we are.”

UNCP Athletics Jordan Ratliffe, 11, drives to the basket in a game earlier this season against Elizabeth City State, as David Strother, 2, looks on. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_VERTICAL-AF4P4792.jpg UNCP Athletics Jordan Ratliffe, 11, drives to the basket in a game earlier this season against Elizabeth City State, as David Strother, 2, looks on. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian UNC Pembroke basketball players Jordan Ratliffe, left, and David Strother played together in high school at Village Christian Academy before joining forces again this season at UNCP. The pair are the Braves’ top two scorers for the season. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_LEAD-IMG_6167.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian UNC Pembroke basketball players Jordan Ratliffe, left, and David Strother played together in high school at Village Christian Academy before joining forces again this season at UNCP. The pair are the Braves’ top two scorers for the season.

