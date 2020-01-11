Local Roundup: Lumberton locks down Richmond for Sandhills win

Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill goes up in traffic against Richmond’s Jarvis Tillman and Dylan Lewis in the Pirates’ win in Rockingham on Friday. Donnell Coley | Richmond County Daily Journal Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill goes up in traffic against Richmond’s Jarvis Tillman and Dylan Lewis in the Pirates’ win in Rockingham on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — Before taking center court for the opening tip-off of Friday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference road matchup with league-leading Richmond, all five starters of the Lumberton boys basketball team slapped the hardwood in unison and uttered the same word: “defense.”

The brief pregame moment foreshadowed the events that unfolded as the Pirates used an overpowering first quarter, in which they gave up just one field goal, to pace the 68-38 victory, knocking off the conference’s lone team with a perfect league record in the process.

Lumberton (11-2, 2-1 SAC) coach Bryant Edwards says the fuel was lit during the week of practice that followed a heart-breaking loss to Pinecrest in which they gave up a big lead.

“That was a tough loss. They took it really hard,” Edwards said of his group.

“We hit them in the mouth early and one thing we’ve been struggling with is letting teams back in. The past two days in practice, that’s what we’ve been pushing and they showed off tonight.”

Both teams struggled to find a rhythm in the early going with the Pirates hang on to a 3-0 advantage until Richmond’s Nygie Stroman converted an open dunk halfway through the period.

Stroman’s basket would be the team’s only field goal of the period as the visitors suffocated the Raiders with ball pressure and converted turnovers into easy transition opportunities.

Lumberton guard Jordan McNeill was the main beneficiary of the fastbreak runouts, scoring 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half and setting up his teammates for similar looks.

McNeill found backcourt mate Jadarion Chatman in transition with just over two minutes left in the first and Chatman turned the pass into a layup, plus the foul, that made it 10-2.

“He’s evolved his game to where people don’t know how to really guard him right now,” Edwards said of McNeill.

The Pirates opened up the second period with a 7-0 run, capped by McNeill’s layup that made it 21-2. Later in the frame, he converted on an up-and-under layup that stretched the margin to 29-7 with just over three minutes left until the half.

Richmond (10-2, 4-0 SAC) coach Donald Pettigrew felt helpless after the contest, watching his group miss close opportunities and free throws during the season-low point total.

“Man, it was tough watching that,” said Pettigrew. “The guys kept playing, but we just couldn’t knock down shots.”

After trailing 39-9 at the half, Raiders forward Nygie Stroman quickly put in five of his team-high nine points to open the third quarter.

But the Pirates had an answer for every Raiders basket as McNeill added another five points to his total during the frame while reserve Matt Locklear chipped in with five of his 10 points.

The Pirates’ lead swelled to as much as 32 points before cruising to the victory.

“That’s one thing we’ve been trying to build on is putting teams away,” said Edwards.

Charlie Miller added nine points on a trio of 3-pointers in the win. Chatman ended with seven points, while Michael Todd and Jamerl Brockington chipped in with six points apiece.

Lumberton is off until next Friday when it travels to rival Purnell Swett.

The Raiders have a short turnaround and hit the home floor again on Saturday to host non-conference opponent South Mecklenburg.

Lady Raiders use strong second half to overpower Lady Pirates

ROCKINGHAM — The third quarter of Friday’s conference matchup with Richmond saw the Lumberton girls basketball team score just one field goal, and that sealed the team’s fate during the 54-21 loss.

Richmond (10-4, 2-3 SAC) guard Keionna Love dropped a game-high 19 points, eight of which came in the deciding period. She knocked down a 3-pointer as part of an 8-0 run to start the frame, then later added five points on back-to-back possessions that extended the margin to 40-14 with just under two minutes left.

Lumberton (8-6, 1-3 SAC) guard August Smith accounted for the team’s only basket in the third, connecting on a 3-pointer in the late stages of the frame. Smith ended with a team-high eight points.

The Lady Raiders used a 9-4 advantage in the fourth, with four points coming from Love at the foul line, to seal their second straight conference win.

Purnell Swett splits with Seventy-First

FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett basketball team saw mixed results in its road doubleheader at Seventy-First on Friday.

In the boys game, the Rams held Seventy-First in check defensively as the Falcons scored five first-half points to set up a 59-42 Purnell Swett win. The Rams have now won back-to-back Sandhills Athletic Conference games.

Purnell Swett (4-8, 2-3 SAC) was led by Xavier Jones with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Cameron Ferguson had 12 points, with 10 coming in the second half, as well for the Rams. While the defense held off Seventy-First (6-6, 2-2 SAC), in the first half, Purnell Swett scored 16 points in the first half, and Jones had only four at the break before his big third quarter. The Rams scored 22 points in the third stanza.

The Falcons were led in scoring by Isaiah Oratokhai with 10 points.

In the girls game, Purnell Swett dug out of a 16-point halftime hole, and had a chance to take the lead late before falling 45-42 to Seventy-First.

Purnell Swett (7-6, 3-2 SAC) trailed Seventy-First (9-4, 3-1 SAC) 31-15 at halftime before outscoring the Falcons 18-8 in the third quarter to draw closer.

Natalie Evington had 18 points to lead the Rams and Kylie Chavis had 13 points. Leading scorers for Seventy-First included Amore’ Kirkland with 16 points and Ayanna Williams with 11.

Purnell Swett travels to Hoke on Tuesday.

Fairmont takes two at East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — The Fairmont basketball teams earned a Three Rivers Conference sweep of East Columbus on Friday on the road.

In the girls game, Fairmont defeated East Columbus 51-24.

Leading scorers for Fairmont (5-10, 4-4 TRC) were Amyrikal Vaught with 18 points, Georgianna Waters with 16 points and Lakayla Chavis with 11 points.

In the boys contest, Fairmont pulled out a 42-39 win over the Gators by holding them to two points in the fourth quarter on a pair of free throws.

Fairmont (8-7, 6-2 TRC) trailed 39-33 going into the final period before locking down East Columbus (7-7, 1-6 TRC).

Sharron Wilson scored 11 points to lead Fairmont in the win.

Fairmont is off until next Friday when it hosts West Bladen.

Donnell Coley Richmond County Daily Journal

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins

