St. Pauls closes busy week with sweep of Whiteville

WHITEVILLE — At the end of a busy stretch like the St. Pauls boys basketball concluded on Friday at Whiteville, finding sources of energy sometimes can be a problem.
Playing their third game in four days, the Bulldogs looked anything but fatigued taking on the Three Rivers Conference-leading Wolfpack, jumping ahead early and riding that momentum out to a 59-54 road win on Friday.
Having lost to West Columbus on Wednesday, the day between the two meetings against two of the conference’s best teams helped the Bulldogs hit the reset button.
“It started yesterday in practice. (St. Pauls head) Coach (Corey) Thompson threw us on the fire and told us to compete. It transferred over to today’s game,” St. Pauls senior Emonta Smith said. “I know we were coming off a loss, and we had to pick ourselves up. I think we did that off this win.”
“I knew we could’ve played better than what we did (at West Columbus). I challenged the guys the next day in practice,” Thompson said. “They came out and competed and I felt very comfortable coming into this game because I knew we had got it done in practice the day before.”
Much like the game against the Vikings, St. Pauls (10-4, 5-2 TRC) built a lead over Whiteville (7-4, 6-1 TRC) over the first three quarters. Leading 42-38 going into the fourth, St. Pauls locked in defensively to hold the Wolfpack without a made basket until the 2:38-mark of the final stanza.
“As long as we defend like we are supposed to, we have a chance to be in the game,” Thompson said. “We just tried to switch it up defensively, and we really challenged the guys to be better on the defensive end.”
By that point, St. Pauls’ lead was up to 51-38 thanks to scoring in a quick spurt from sophomore Jevyian Tatum. After posting one point through the first three quarters, he scored seven in the final eight minutes of the game to help the Bulldogs build up a lead to hold up against a late Whiteville surge.
Much like Tatum in the fourth quarter, a scoring frenzy from junior forward Will Ford helped the Bulldogs keep the lead as Whiteville threatened. Ford had a putback, followed by a two-handed slam off a steal in the open court and another layup in a minute stretch to put St. Pauls up 42-32 midway through the third quarter.
Both Tatum and Ford had eight points in the game.
“We have depth, but we want to be consistent. Pretty much consistent on the defensive end first and that’s something we’ve got to really stress,” Thompson said.
St. Pauls was led in scoring by Smith with 16 points, with 10 coming in the first quarter. The senior captain came off the bench midway through the first period with the Bulldogs trailing Whiteville 9-3. A pair of triples with under two minutes to go in the first period from Smith helped St. Pauls take a 16-14 lead, and it never trailed the rest of the way.
While Smith did come off the bench to start, Thompson said that Smith still played normal minutes as if he started the game.
“I have a lot of confidence in Emonta. He’s been in our program for three years and he’s been through the fire and battle-tested,” Thompson said. “If he comes off the bench or he starts, I expect him to come in and make a contribution like he always does.”
Anthony Campbell had 11 points for St. Pauls, and was the only Bulldog to make a shot from the floor in each quarter.
Whiteville’s Ty Moss and Antonio McFadden each had 13 points in the loss.
St. Pauls girls avenge last lost to Whiteville
This season there has yet to be any team in the Three Rivers Conference come close to touching the St. Pauls girls basketball team. The last to do so, however, was Whiteville in the final game of last season, a loss in the Three Rivers Conference tournament. That game was the motivation the Bulldogs channeled Friday to close out the busy week.
“A couple of those girls were a little upset. T.J. (Eichelberger) got Iyania (Evans) some of the girls that wasn’t here last year hyping them up this week because she wanted the win,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said after his team dismantled the Wolfpack 58-21 on the road.
“Today they came out swinging.”
St. Pauls’ (12-0, 7-0 TRC) defense held Whiteville (7-6, 4-3 TRC) scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes of the game, and without a made field goal until the 3:12-mark of the first quarter. The Bulldogs ran out to a 31-6 lead after the first quarter, then led 46-11 at halftime. The running-clock threshold was quickly reached in the third period.
Iyania Evans had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead St. Pauls and Eichelberger had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Also for the Bulldogs was Jakieya Thompson with 11 points, seven steals and eight rebounds and Taliya Council had nine points and seven rebounds.
“We’ve had to persevere through this stretch. This was tough keeping the girls engaged more than anything,” Moses said. “Their bodies are tired and they’re mentally tired so just find ways to motivate them.”
St. Pauls hosts Red Springs on Tuesday.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.