Decision-making hurts Red Springs against West Columbus

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Sydney Bell puts up a 3-point shot during Friday’s game against West Columbus as coach TaShama Banner, right, looks on. Bell led the Red Devils with 18 points. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Sydney Bell puts up a 3-point shot during Friday’s game against West Columbus as coach TaShama Banner, right, looks on. Bell led the Red Devils with 18 points. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Gary Locklear, 22, drives to the basket past West Columbus’ Tyvon Tyler during Friday’s game between the two schools. Locklear hit five 3-pointers and led the Red Devils with 16 points. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Gary Locklear, 22, drives to the basket past West Columbus’ Tyvon Tyler during Friday’s game between the two schools. Locklear hit five 3-pointers and led the Red Devils with 16 points.

RED SPRINGS — Decisions, decisions.

The late-game decisions of the Red Springs boys basketball team proved pivotal Friday against West Columbus, as the Red Devils couldn’t hold a late lead in a 40-38 loss to the Vikings.

Marquise Ratliff hit two key shots in the final minute for West Columbus (10-2, 6-1 Three Rivers Conference), but the sequence that loomed largest for Red Springs may have come before, when the Red Devils led 38-36 with just over a minute to play.

Red Springs (5-7, 4-3) ran their spread offense to try and milk the clock and eventually force the Vikings to foul to extend the game, but the Red Devils missed a jumpshot which allowed West Columbus to regain possession. Ratliff tied the game on a basket with 55 seconds left.

“Basketball IQ — when you’re playing teams like West Columbus, the smallest details count, and we didn’t pay attention to detail tonight, and we gave them an opportunity to get back and win the ballgame,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said.

Then, after an ill-fated Red Devils possession ended in a missed Jordan Ferguson shot with 12 seconds left, Patterson inserted his defensive lineup out of a timeout — but Ratliff promptly drove the length of the floor to hit a go-ahead layup with 3 seconds remaining.

“Mentally, we’ve got to be there for 32 minutes, and we just weren’t there mentally for 32 minutes tonight, and it hurt us in the end,” Patterson said.

Keyante Graham did get a good look at the basket on the final play for a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but the shot rimmed out as the buzzer sounded.

Ultimately, Red Springs was held to one field goal over the final three-plus minutes, a Corell Love basket with 2:10 left to take the Red Devils’ 38-36 lead.

Ratliff finished with 13 points to lead West Columbus and Brandis Kelly scored 12.

Gary Locklear led Red Springs with 16 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the game.

“Gary could’ve been doing that — we get on him all the time about not taking the shot,” Patterson said. “He went out and he put the ball in the basket for us, so I hope that’s the beginning of many games that he’s going to come through for us, because somebody’s got to help Jordan (Ferguson) and take the pressure off of him.”

Ferguson and Love each finished with eight points for the Red Devils.

The game was tied 12-12 after a back-and-forth first quarter. Red Springs scored the first five points of the second to lead 17-12, but West Columbus scored the last four points of the half to pull to within 19-18 at intermission.

Red Springs led by five points three times in the third quarter, but West Columbus finished the period with an 8-0 run to take a 33-30 lead to the fourth.

Red Springs girls earn first win

The Red Springs girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Friday night by making plays when it mattered.

The Red Devils won 34-31 over West Columbus, outscoring the Vikings 13-6 in the fourth quarter.

“We’re excited. They’ve worked really hard,” Red Springs coach TaShama Banner said. “They’ve fought against adversity, and that’s the first time they didn’t give up. They listened to everything I said; they were more focused than all season long.”

Trailing 25-21 at the end of the third in the matchup of previously-winless teams, Sydney Bell hit a 3-pointer and a layup in the first minute of the fourth for a 26-25 lead. Bell had nine points in the fourth as part of her game-high 18-point total, and after the triple to open the period all her points either tied the game or gave the Red Devils a lead in a back-and-forth final stanza with five lead changes.

“It’s a great relief. It’s been a struggle all season. I’m really happy we won,” Bell said. “All I had to do was stay strong and get the fouls, and then try and knock down the free throws, and that won the game.”

“(Bell) was pretty big,” Banner said. “I think tonight gave her a whole lot of confidence. Tonight was one of her best games. She drove to the basket and drew fouls. She came through, and I’m excited for her.”

Bell hit a free throw with 1:06 remaining to tie the game at 31-31, then after Omaryah McMillan blocked a West Columbus shot, Bell drew a foul and hit another free throw for a 32-31 lead with 44 seconds to go. Amari McLean scored with 17 seconds left off a Vikings turnover to take a 3-point lead, then the Red Devils forced another turnover to seal the win.

Red Springs (1-11, 1-6 TRC) trailed 23-15 early in the third, but pulled to within four by the end of the quarter before their fourth-quarter run.

“I actually gave them a challenge. I said ‘by the (end of the) third quarter I need you to at least tie it, and then we need to win the fourth quarter,’” Banner said. “We didn’t tie it, but we got within (four) points at the end of the quarter. I said, ‘alright, we didn’t do it that time, so now we’ve got to push a little harder.’ And they did everything I asked of them tonight.”

The Red Devils won despite a 9-for-39 mark from the free-throw line.

LaOndra Smith led West Columbus (0-12, 0-7 TRC) with 16 points before fouling out early in the fourth. Haley Brown scored 10 points for the Vikings.

Behind Bell, McLean had four points for Red Springs.

West Columbus led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter and 14-9 early in the second, Red Springs scored five straight points to tie the game at 14-14 midway through the second quarter before the Vikings went on a 6-0 run for a 20-14 lead and led 20-15 at halftime.

Red Springs is at St. Pauls Tuesday and West Columbus hosts Lake View in nonconference action Monday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected]

