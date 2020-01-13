Stiles: Duke shows depth in dominating Deacs

DURHAM — Last season, Duke’s home game against Wake Forest came down to the final shot. Saturday, when the Demon Deacons returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium, there was no such drama.
The Blue Devils earned a 90-59 win over Wake Forest, leading from their first shot of the game and never by less than 22 points in the second half en route to the victory, their 23rd straight in Durham over the Demon Deacons.
The difference in last year’s home game against the Demon Deacons and this year’s showcases the difference between the two Blue Devil teams.
Last year, with superstar Zion Williamson out injured, Duke needed every ounce of good fortune to escape by a single point against a Wake Forest team that finished 11-20, as Chandee Brown’s putback attempt at the buzzer hung on the rim before falling out.
Saturday, the Blue Devils’ best player, Vernon Carey, did play, but was held mostly in check by the Demon Deacons’ defensive scheme. But Duke had very little problem earning the win nonetheless, despite facing a Wake Forest roster that’s largely unchanged from last year (Brown’s injury notwithstanding) and has at times shown the potential to have a better season than last year.
This was because the Blue Devils showcased their depth and used contributions from other players, something they struggled with when Williamson was injured or R.J. Barrett and/or Cam Reddish had down nights a season ago.
With Carey held to eight points and six rebounds, both well below his season averages, other Blue Devils stepped up, with some playing as well as they have all season. Tre Jones scored 23 points with five assists and four steals; Cassius Stanley scored 16 points; Jack White and Joey Baker each scored 11 points, with White grabbing six rebounds; Jordan Goldwire scored 10 points with six assists.
“Our depth helps in that regard, especially on the perimeter,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “and our two veteran big guys, Jack (White) and Javin (DeLaurier), to go along with our freshmen, that’s nine guys and you can stay pretty fresh.”
Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said that Carey’s presence, and the Demon Deacons’ guarding of him, is part of the reason Duke got so many open looks, and that alone was a big impact on the game; that’s true. But nonetheless, on a night that Carey didn’t produce statistically, the Blue Devils had no problem remaining the dominant, top-five-level team they’ve become.
“That’s the beauty of it,” Stanley said. “Tre and I were talking about this on the bench actually — a team can scheme for pretty much anybody and that’s not going to stop us. That’s not going to throw us off, because we’ve got five players on the court, so if you want to triple somebody, you want to double somebody, we’re going to make you pay.”
“We have so many weapons on the team, so whatever the defense is giving, we’ll take every single night,” Jones said. “We’ve just got to read who they’re laying off of, who they’re doubling or who they’re helping off more, and adjust to that.”
The fact that this edition of the Blue Devils doesn’t need all of its stars to play their best in order to win bodes well in the big picture, too. It’s why they may be better equipped for a deep tournament run than over the last several years, even including last year’s team with three NBA lottery picks on the floor.
Reaching and ultimately winning the Final Four requires playing well enough, consistently over six games, to beat the high-quality competition, which gets progressively better in each successive game. That required consistency is more likely to happen with a team built like this one than with one with a solid starting lineup but little help off the bench.
It also doesn’t hurt that this year’s NCAA Tournament field won’t be as strong at the top as in past years, with a lack of “great” teams in college basketball this season. Meanwhile, if not for some missed free throws against Stephen F. Austin in November, Duke would be undefeated.
Duke’s win Saturday also warrants comparison to another game in the Duke-Wake Forest series: In 2015, Jahlil Okafor, the eventual ACC Player of the Year for Duke, was held by the Demon Deacons to six points and four assists, but three Duke guards each scored 13-plus points, led by Grayson Allen’s 27 off the bench, as Duke led 52-15 at halftime and won 94-51.
A month later, Duke won the national championship — the team’s most recent title, and its most recent Final Four trip.
There’s a lot of season left in the current campaign. But perhaps another home win over Wake Forest is a foreshadowing of the success to come.