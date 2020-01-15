Stephen Roberson approved as Purnell Swett head coach

LUMBERTON — Stephen Roberson was approved as the next head football coach at Purnell Swett High School by the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education during its meeting on Tuesday.

Roberson is no stranger to Robeson County, having coached at South Robeson from 2012 to 2013. He took over a program that had a winless season in 2011 and turned it around for a 8-6 record in 2013 that advanced all the way to the third round of the state playoffs. He also served as an assistant at Purnell Swett.

After leaving South Robeson, he went to Westover for three seasons, improving the Wolverines from a 1-10 record his first season to an 8-4 mark in his final season. He has coached at C.A. Johnson in Columbia, South Carolina since leaving Westover in 2015.

The Rams are coming off a 1-10 season that ended with an overtime win over Lumberton. The Rams last went to the state playoffs in 2017, and haven’t had a winning record since 2010 when Mark Heil guided the Rams to an 8-5 record.

Robbie Brown served as an interim coach for the Rams this past season after Jon Sherman left last offseason to take over at West Bladen after four seasons in Pembroke.

