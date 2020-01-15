Purnell Swett girls end skid at Hoke in Sandhills sweep for Rams

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Cameron Ferguson, center, runs a fast break for the Rams with teammate Jayden Lockler running alongside at Hoke on Tuesday. The Rams claimed their third win in a row in Raeford. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Cameron Ferguson, center, runs a fast break for the Rams with teammate Jayden Lockler running alongside at Hoke on Tuesday. The Rams claimed their third win in a row in Raeford. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Kylie Chavis goes up for a shot and is fouled by Hoke’s Simone Benton on Tuesday in the 64-18 Sandhills Athletic Conference win for the Rams. Chavis scored a game-high 26 points in the victory. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Kylie Chavis goes up for a shot and is fouled by Hoke’s Simone Benton on Tuesday in the 64-18 Sandhills Athletic Conference win for the Rams. Chavis scored a game-high 26 points in the victory.

RAEFORD — While her high school career is still very young, Purnell Swett freshman Kylie Chavis had enough of losing after the Rams dropped back-to-back conference games last week.

She put her foot down Tuesday by leading the Purnell Swett girls basketball team to a 64-18 shellacking of Hoke on the road.

“We just had lost two times and the main objective was to go ahead and get that losing streak over with so we could focus and start brand new,” Chavis said.

The two-game skid was minuscule to some skids the program had gone through in recent years, but that was the old Rams. The new blood in the program has brought a revitalized feel.

“Their confidence is growing. They’re understanding one another and they are playing with one another,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “Right now they are gelling. That’s the best way I can say.”

Chavis scored 26 points to lead a starting Purnell Swett (8-6, 4-2 SAC) backcourt that scored a combined 51 points in victory. Freshman Natalie Evington scored 13 points and Jada Coward had 12 points.

With Evington and Coward combining for four made triples, the constant awareness required by the defense to focus on the shooters flanking on the wing, the driving lanes opened up for Chavis.

“We all three work together, but it’s a team effort because if we don’t get the ball in the middle then that doesn’t open up shots for the open people,” Chavis said. “If I don’t drive then that doesn’t give them shots.”

The win was the first win over Hoke (4-10, 0-5 SAC) for the Rams since 2013 and was the eighth win this season, matching the most wins for the Rams in recent history when the 2011-12 team won eight games and went to the state playoffs.

“They’re setting a standard and they are working toward what they want,” Efird said. “This was their vision as well. We didn’t know how many wins we were going to get, but at the same time, we knew we were going to give it all that we had a let the chips fall where they may.”

Hoke used a late run in the first quarter to trail Purnell Swett 16-11 after one quarter. The Rams then used a 28-1 run that lasted the entire second quarter and the first minute and a half of the third period to push the lead out to 44-12. In the final moments of the third period, the Rams got the lead out to the 40-point threshold for a running clock.

Hoke was led in scoring by Wynashia Bratcher with eight points.

With a relatively young team, Efird said he didn’t have to worry about keeping his team focus on Tuesday’s game with a matchup against Lumberton set for Friday.

“We knew we had to take care of business tonight,” he said. “I told them in the locker room just a minute ago that it’s Lumberton week now. We had to take care of business today, but we knew who was coming to town on Friday. We’ve been thinking about that for about 365 days.”

Chavis said that attention immediately went to the Pirates and the Rams focus on defeating their rivals for the first time since 2012.

“We’re going to win this,” Chavis said. “I told them in the locker room just a minute ago that we’ve got Lumberton Friday so now we can focus on them. That’s a rivalry.”

Jones, Rams earn ‘gritty’ road win over Hoke

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team won its third game in a row with a 58-52 road win over Hoke on Tuesday behind a second-half comeback led by senior forward Xavier Jones.

Jones scored 29 points for the Rams with 16 points coming in the second half.

“It’s a team. We had to get everybody involved,” Jones said. “I just let them go and I do me.”

Purnell Swett (5-8, 3-3 SAC) trailed Hoke (5-9, 0-5 SAC) 30-25 at the half, and outscored Hoke 17-9 in the third to take the lead for good with less than three minutes left in the period.

“I told them we got to be a gritty bunch. It was a hot gym, loud band, a different cracker-box environment. I told them it was going to be tough, and it was,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “The defense got us back into it. We got some stops and took care of the ball at the end and we hadn’t against Jack Britt. That was big.”

Jones scored nine of the first 15 points for Purnell Swett out of halftime. With the Rams leading 42-39 going into the fourth quarter, Jones and junior Cameron Ferguson scored 15 of the 16 points for the team in the final quarter.

“He’s a big part of the team. We need them 3’s,” Jones said of Ferguson. “He’s my sniper.”

Ferguson scored five straight points in a row after Hoke tied the game at 44 to put the Rams up 51-44 midway through the fourth. The junior wing had 15 points with three made treys.

Hoke was led in scoring by Jeremiah Melvin with 15 points, while Vinny Laytham and Ervin Everett each had 10 points.

Purnell Swett hosts Lumberton on Friday, while Hoke hosts Pinecrest.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Cameron Ferguson, center, runs a fast break for the Rams with teammate Jayden Lockler running alongside at Hoke on Tuesday. The Rams claimed their third win in a row in Raeford. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_InsideIMG_5204.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Cameron Ferguson, center, runs a fast break for the Rams with teammate Jayden Lockler running alongside at Hoke on Tuesday. The Rams claimed their third win in a row in Raeford. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Kylie Chavis goes up for a shot and is fouled by Hoke’s Simone Benton on Tuesday in the 64-18 Sandhills Athletic Conference win for the Rams. Chavis scored a game-high 26 points in the victory. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MainIMG_5064.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Kylie Chavis goes up for a shot and is fouled by Hoke’s Simone Benton on Tuesday in the 64-18 Sandhills Athletic Conference win for the Rams. Chavis scored a game-high 26 points in the victory.

Rams take sweep of Bucks

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.