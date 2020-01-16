UNCP women can’t come back twice against Lander

PEMBROKE — Each half of Wednesday’s basketball game between The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women and Lander started similarly, with Lander quickly taking a 9-point lead.
In the first half, the Braves came back to take the lead, before taking a tied game to the locker room. They were, however, able to muster a second comeback.
The shooting struggles that have haunted the Braves in recent games were on display once again in the second half, and the Braves simply couldn’t generate enough offense to stay with the Peach Belt Conference-leading Bearcats in a 67-56 Lander victory.
“I thought the third quarter we turned it over and gave them some runouts; that and the start of the first quarter were obviously the difference in the game,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “Besides that, we did a pretty good job of keeping the ball in front of us. Obviously turned the ball over way too much and gave up too many offensive rebounds. But I thought we executed the offense and got some pretty good shots that we missed.”
UNCP (6-9, 1-6 PBC) shot 23.7 percent from the floor in the second half after a 7-for-15 mark during their second-quarter comeback. Lander (11-3, 6-0 PBC) wasn’t exactly lighting it up from the field, shooting 37.1 percent for the game, but that was still enough for the Bearcats to earn a comfortable victory.
“If you knock down a couple of those open shots, they’re huge difference-makers — they tighten that game and you put a little pressure on them,” Haskins said. “But we couldn’t ever get it where it was a one- or two-possession game, it was always a three- or four-possession game, so they were able to keep some separation.”
In a game with a lot of missed shots, another key factor became rebounding — particularly the offensive boards. Lander held a 23-19 advantage in offensive rebounds, and a more pronounced 23-11 advantage in second-chance points. The Braves had no second-chance points until the 8:47 mark in the fourth.
Turnovers hurt the Braves early, with eight over the first six minutes, and again in the third quarter, with six in the first four minutes.
“We said ‘they’re going to go back to their man press and try to rip the ball from you. They’re going to try to take the ball from you, and you’ve got to be strong with the basketball,’” Haskins said after his team’s sixth consecutive loss. “The first three or four possessions, we threw it to them and gave them some easy ones.”
Melanie Horne scored 14 points and had seven rebounds for the Braves, both team highs.
“(My confidence) is starting to grow, but I feel like I still need to be more aggressive, espeically with Tee (Graham) being out and injuries here and there, I still feel like I have more to do,” Horne said.
Courtney Smith scored 12 points with six rebounds, Alcenia Purnell scored 11 points, all in the first half, and Aniah McManus had six assists.
Tabitha Dailey led the Bearcats with 18 points and had seven rebounds. Zamiya Passmore scored 12 points with four assists and Makaila Cange had 11 points with eight rebounds.
Lander’s early lead came with a 9-0 run over the game’s first 3 1/2 minutes, as part of a stretch in the opening 6 minutes when the Braves did not have a field goal. The Bearcat lead was 19-9, the largest of the first half, before Smith hit the last basket of the quarter to make it 19-11 after the opening stanza.
UNCP opened the second quarter with a 12-4 run to tie the score at 23-23, with a pair of Deja McCain jumpers key in the stretch. After a Bearcat basket, Purnell hit a 3-pointer for a 26-25 lead with 1:02 left in the half. Lander hit a triple on the next possession, but Horne scored with 3 seconds left in the half to tie the game at the break.
After the teams exchanged baskets to start the third quarter, Lander used another 9-0 run to take a 39-30 lead. UNCP tried to chip away for the rest of the quarter, three times getting within six points, but trailed 49-38 going to the fourth. The lead hovered between nine and 14 points throughout the fourth before the final 11-point margin.
Lander won its sixth straight game in the series, and their 23rd of the last 27.