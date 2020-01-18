Red Springs boys finally finish against South Columbus; girls win low-scoring contest

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Sydney Bell, 11, drives past South Columbus’ Sharonda White during Friday’s game between the two schools in Red Springs. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Sydney Bell, 11, drives past South Columbus’ Sharonda White during Friday’s game between the two schools in Red Springs. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Jowan Baker, 5, drives to the basket for a layup past South Columbus’ Rajon Graham during Friday’s game between the two schools in Red Springs. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Jowan Baker, 5, drives to the basket for a layup past South Columbus’ Rajon Graham during Friday’s game between the two schools in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team struggled in the fourth quarter in multiple games during a four-game Three Rivers Conference losing streak they carried into the gym Friday to face South Columbus.

Against the Stallions, the Red Devils didn’t play perfectly in the fourth, but they did do a better job with ball security and played strong defense down the stretch to retain a lead and earn a 56-50 win.

“They were a little more poised and patient in our spread offense tonight, but we missed some crucial free throws. I told them, we’ve got to understand to not put the ball in the hands of our worst free-throw shooters,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “The effort was there; I thought the kids played hard.”

The Red Devils did struggle at the free-throw line, shooting 5-for-18 in the fourth quarter, but held the Stallions to eight points in the final period while milking away large chunks of clock by slowing down the pace offensively.

Jowan Baker and Angel Washington were new insertions into the starting lineup for Red Springs (7-8, 5-4 TRC), after a 74-30 loss to St. Pauls Tuesday, and capitalized on the opportunity. Baker scored 12 points and Washington had five.

“I can’t say enough about Jowan Baker,” Patterson said. “I wanted to make a change after Tuesday night at St. Pauls, and I told the guys, I’ve got to find some kids that’s going to bring some energy to the floor. So I went with Jowan Baker and Angel Washington, inserted them into the starting lineup, and they did, they brought a lot of energy. Jowan is all over the place, and I told him he just earned a starting position, if that’s an indication of how he’s going to play the rest of the season.”

Jordan Ferguson led the Red Devils with 21 points. He scored 13 points on six field goals in the first half, while his eight second-half points came exclusively from the free-throw line, including a 5-for-7 mark in the fourth.

“We saw the foul count, and how aggressive they were playing us, so we tried to get to the basket instead of just trying to make jumpshots (in the second half),” Ferguson said.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the game was tied at 14-14. Red Springs scored in spurts in the second quarter, forcing several turnovers that resulted in layups, with runs of 7-0, 7-0 and 6-0 propelling them to a 34-25 lead at halftime.

“We wanted to get a little more aggressive,” Patterson said. “I told them at the end of the first (quarter), we were getting there (defensively), but we were a step or two late and we were allowing them to get the pass to the middle and they were breaking the press. When we started taking away the middle, we had ball pressure and they were coughing the ball up, and we had some easy layups.”

The Red Devils stretched their lead to 44-31 midway through the third before South Columbus (3-10, 2-7 TRC), coached by former Lumberton coach Matt Hill, went on a 9-0 run to close to a 44-40 margin with 1:34 left in the quarter. Red Springs got big baskets in a 3-pointer from Baker and a 2-pointer from Washington before two Ferguson free throws gave the Red Devils a 49-42 lead going to the fourth.

Corell Love scored Red Springs’ last field goal with 6:40 to go for a 51-42 lead, and South Columbus got as close as 54-49 with 1:18 to play after a Rajon Graham basket, but Red Springs ran the clock and played defense well enough to not allow the Stallions closer.

Capt’n Jordan led South Columbus with 16 points, including 10 in the third, and Graham scored 12.

Red Springs hosts Richmond Monday in the MLK Classic; South Columbus will be at East Bladen Tuesday.

Red Springs girls win low-scoring contest

The Red Springs girls team’s defense played strong enough over the first three quarters of Friday’s game against South Columbus to give the Red Devils a chance to win despite the team struggling mightily on the offensive end.

When the offense finally came alive in the fourth quarter, it allowed the Red Devils to pull away to a 27-16 win.

The bizarre game had 10-8 score favoring the Red Devils at the end of the third quarter, with just five combined field goals over the first three quarters and both teams also shooting poorly at the free-throw line.

“I think they know that they really didn’t do what they were supposed to do (offensively) — we were 9-for-39 at the free-throw line — but as far as holding them and keeping it steady as far as us leading, I (think it was one of our better games defensively),” Red Springs coach TaShama Banner said. “But it was a game I’ve never seen or had a chance to play in.”

After South Columbus (3-8, 2-7 TRC) scored on an Alexis Jordan 3-pointer on their first possession of the fourth for an 11-10 lead — ending a combined field-goal drought that stretched back to midway through the second quarter — Sydney Bell broke the Red Devils’ drought with a basket to take the lead for good at 12-11 with 6:24 to go. After a Stallions turnover, Anaja McArthur scored for a 14-11 lead 11 seconds later.

Yanara Sanders scored a minute later for Red Springs (2-12, 2-7 TRC) before Isabella Coleman scored South Columbus’ last field goal with 4:08 left. Red Springs scored the next six points, including baskets by McArthur and Bell, for a 22-13 lead with 1:32 to go, before Bell hit two free throws and Brooke Wilkins made a basket in the closing moments to provide the exclamation point.

“I challenged them,” Banner said. “They feed into challenges, so I said, ‘listen, we ain’t done nothing all game. Our shots are off, our free throws haven’t been made,’ so I challenged them to give me at least 20 points by the end of the fourth quarter. And every time I challenge them they always come through.”

Red Springs led 4-2 after the first quarter and 8-2 early in the second, before holding an 8-6 lead at halftime.

Bell scored 10 points and McArthur had five for Red Springs. Coleman led South Columbus with five points.

The Red Devils’ win comes after they lost the season’s first meeting against the Stallions 35-18 on Dec. 3.

“What I’m playing for is for us to win some of the ones I know we should’ve got in the first (time through the conference); I hope they continue putting the gas on. I think they have more confidence than before.”

Red Springs hosts Southern Lee in the MLK Classic Monday.

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

