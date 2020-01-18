Roberson ready for challenge at Purnell Swett

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Roberson

PEMBROKE — Stephen Roberson is returning to where he served two seasons during his first high school coaching job and after being approved as the new head football coach at Purnell Swett this week.

Roberson served on coach Mark Heil’s staff from 2010-2011 before taking over at South Robeson in 2012 and serving as a head coach at Westover and C.A. Johnson in South Carolina after leaving Rowland.

“I’m excited. I have a lot of ties there, my wife’s family is there and I’ve experienced success there,” Roberson said.“That was my first assignment as a P.E. teacher and when I coached there, that was a great environment and a great school.

“I know the kids work really hard. As a coach I’m looking for kids that are going to work hard and give 100%. They have always shown that kind of dedication while I was there.”

Having experience with the landscape, Roberson looks to build off a one-win season for the Rams in 2019 under interim coach Robbie Brown. The Rams haven’t had a winning season since his first season on the Purnell Swett staff as an assistant in 2010.

“I know the community is extremely excited and I’m equally as excited. I’m ready to get to work,” he said. “I think each Friday we take the field we expect to put a good product out there for our fans. I just want them to support these young people and keep them charged. We’re going to do the same thing as a staff to make sure we are going to represent Purnell Swett High School and the towns of Maxton, Pembroke and Prospect extremely well.”

In each of the three stops as head coach, Roberson has combined his football knowledge and discipline for the perfect recipe for reviving the programs. He said that tagging him as a program re-builder isn’t all his doing.

“I get a little too much credit for that. I think the No. 1 thing you have to have is students that want to change the landscape, change the path of the program,” Roberson said. “You also have to have a community that is patient that supports the kids. That’s a very tough conference and we have to change the mindset. It’s not an overnight thing.”

At South Robeson and Westover, Roberson took over teams that posted abysmal records the year prior, only to turn them into playoff teams within three seasons. With the Mustangs, it took two seasons to go from a 0-10 campaign to a third-round playoff team.

In taking over at Purnell Swett, Roberson also gets the challenge of preparing each week later in the season to take on some of the state’s best teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

“Once you get into conference play, you’re in a dogfight every week,” Roberson said. “Everyone is trying to get their kids to play at a optimum level. I’m sure the expectations are the same for me. You want to compete and attack them head on.”

Roberson has work ahead of him inheriting a one-win team, but his mindset is the same that he’s had every step of the way.

“I’m not going to allow anyone to outwork me, and that’s the same message I’m going to send to the student-athletes,” Roberson said. “We are going to be a team that plays hard and we’re going to be disciplined. We are going to be assignment driven and as a coaching staff we want to have the best prepared team.”

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

