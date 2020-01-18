SCTC foundation feeds Townsend Middle basketball teams

January 18, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
Courtesy photo The SCTC Foundation, a youth development program that mission is to save at-risk teens in the community, fed a pregame meal for the Townsend Middle School boys and girls basketball teams as well as the cheerleaders this week. Johnathan Galbreath, the founder and CEO, said he wanted to give back to the school where the the foundation originated. DeAndre McKinnon, a senior football player at Scotland High School, came to volunteer for the feeding of the players. McKinnon said that, “This is a way that I can give back my time to kids who need the support the most. Being a role model for the one who are coming behind me is what matter to me.” More about the foundation can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCTCFOUNDATION, or by email at [email protected] and by phone at 910-316-6726.

Courtesy photo

