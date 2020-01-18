From the Fringe

By: Staff report

Fairmont GC Grill and Pub holds opening

Fairmont Golf Club Grill and Pub will have it’s grand opening on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Beach music singer Gary Lowder will be performing at the event. The event will also have free hors d’oeuvres and drink specials.

Fairmont’s week in review

Bob Antone and Lonail Locklear were the winners in this week’s senior shootout with a three-shot victory over Lee Hunt and Mike Graham.

Locklear and James Humphrey were closest to the pin winners. The next senior shootout is Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Sean Morrow 69; Jeff Broadwell 71; Mitch Grier 71; Jeff Wishart 72; Aaron Maynor 72; James Cox 72; Andy Andrews 72; Randy Williamson 73; James Thompson 73; David Sessions 73; Dennis Purcell 74; Donald Arnette 74; Dennis Andrews 74; Eddie Butler 74; Bill Link 74; Mike Gandley 74; Billy Allen 74; Mitchell Newberry 75; Tim Rice 75; J.T. Powers 75; Ricky Hamilton 76; Danny Glasscock 76; Tommy Newberry 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Michael Graham and Lee Hunt won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout on a scorecard playoff over Gurney Bullard and Greg Dial.

Both teams posted a winning score of 64.

Closest to the flag winners were Jerry Jolly, Craig Lowry and James H. Locklear.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout is Thursday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

