Defense, improved shooting leads UNCP women past Augusta

PEMBROKE — While The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team has struggled shooting the ball in recent games, they’ve still played solid defense and simply been unable to generate enough offense to outscore the opposition.
When playing so solidly on the defensive end, it’s amazing what an improved shooting performance can do for a team.
The Braves held Augusta to a 32.3 percent clip from the floor while shooting 41.7 percent themselves on Saturday, and earned a 71-55 victory.
“It’s really nice to watch the ball go in the hole, and that’s been our issue, whether it be turnovers or shooting percentage or not getting to the free-throw line,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “It’s just nice when we execute and do a better job, and hopefully this will build some confidence, because we keep talking about ‘we are capable.’”
UNCP (7-9, 2-6 Peach Belt Conference) jumped out to an early 15-6 lead by making five of its first seven shots. While the Braves couldn’t sustain that hot streak for the rest of the game, they shot well enough to stretch the lead out steadily over the second and third quarters. Their 41.7 percent mark from the floor was their third best this season, and an equivalent 41.7 percent rate from 3-point range was a season high, leading to a 71-point output, also a season high.
After UNCP led 59-37 early in the fourth, Augusta (7-8, 4-3 PBC) went on a 10-0 run to pull to within 12 at 59-47 with 6:41 to go. After Courtney Smith and Deja McCain hit layups to stretch the UNCP lead back to 63-47, Kiera Howard hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to make it a 63-53 game with 4:17 to go.
But the Braves finished with another strong defensive stretch, holding the Jaguars to two points the rest of the way on a 1-for-7 stretch from the floor.
The Braves offense played a much more clean game than in previous outings, further adjusting to the indefinite loss of starting point guard Tee Graham to injury. After a 26-turnover game in a loss to Lander Wednesday, the Braves committed 11 a season-low turnovers against the Jaguars.
“Even when she was on the point (earlier in the season), she had Tee on the floor,” Haskins said. “Being out there solo, and being a freshman, that’s the hardest job. I think it’s easier for a wing player, just to stay out there and shoot and drive, than it is being a point guard and having to run the show and call the plays. She’s done a good job.”
“Tee has been a really good leader in practice, and she talks to me on the court and off the court to help me get ready,” Purnell said.
Melanie Horne led the Braves with 17 points, marking the third straight game in the fifth in the last seven that she’s led the Braves. She also shared the team high in rebounds with seven.
“Coach and my teammates, they want me to score, so that’s really encouraging,” Horne said. “We know we need it — not just me, but everybody — so that’s where that’s coming from.”
Deja McCain scored 13 points and also had seven rebounds. Purnell scored 11 points with four assists.
Howard scored 16 points with seven rebounds and three steals for the Jaguars and Kennedi Manning scored seven with eight rebounds.
UNCP held a 36-24 advantage in points in the paint, which was by design as the Braves focused on their inside presence and trying to draw fouls in the second half.
“We were attacking the rim, we were aggressive, and we got the ball inside,” Haskins said. “We try to play inside-out as much as we can, and I thought we did a great job in transition in the first half, and moving the basketball and hitting open shots, and the second half it was more of a half-court, grind it out and get the ball inside.”
UNCP led 15-6 after a 13-1 run, but Augusta tied the score at 17-17 with an 11-2 run late in the first quarter. The Braves led 20-17 at the end of the period after Horne hit a 3-pointer.
The Jaguars tied the game at 22-22 with 7 minutes left in the half before UNCP went on an 11-2 run to take a 33-24 lead. Each team only had one field goal over the final 3-plus minutes of the second quarter and UNCP took a 35-26 lead to halftime. Augusta’s worst shooting quarter was in the second, at 22.2 percent.
The Braves gradually increased their lead throughout the third quarter, shooting 50.0 percent in the period to stretch their lead to 54-35 going to the fourth.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.