Defense lifts St. Pauls girls over Scotland

January 20, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Larkan Maynor blocks Scotland’s Asjah Swindell on Monday at the Red Springs MLK Classic.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger lines up a trey in front of the Scotland bench on Monday during the 59-30 win for the Bulldogs at the Red Springs MLK Classic.

RED SPRINGS — The St. Pauls girls basketball team faced few close games at halftime over their first 14 contests, with the exception coming against Purnell Swett in the Robeson County Shootout final.

Monday against Scotland, the Bulldogs led by seven at halftime and responded by holding the Scots to four field goals the rest of the way, and none over the first six minutes of the third quarter, on their way to a 59-30 win in the Red Springs MLK Classic.

“Scotland is the first team this year that I felt we needed to come out of the press and play straight-up man,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “That was an adjustment at half was just to play half-court man and not let them throw it over our heads, because (Scotland coach Mallarie Snow) had a good press break for it and they were poised and under control.”

Scotland (5-8) closed the first half with a 6-0 run after trailing 23-10, and held some momentum as a result. But St. Pauls (15-0) did not allow another Scots field goal until the 1:53 mark of the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs created some separation quickly out of the break. Taliya Council scored on a traditional 3-point play and Iyania Evans made a basket, both in the first two minutes of the third. It was over five minutes before the Bulldogs made another field goal, but free throws and defense allowed them to continue to stretch their lead, to 34-21 at the end of the third.

St. Pauls held a 25-9 fourth-quarter advantage to extend the lead to as many as 34, and ultimately the final 29-point margin.

The Bulldogs’ three top players were once again the team’s statistical leaders, with T.J. Eichelberger scoring 13 points with 11 rebounds, Iyania Evans scoring 12 points with 16 rebounds and Jakieya Thompson netting 11 points with 10 assists and seven steals.

“They’re just consistent,” Moses said. “They’re always pulling for each other, and it’s a blessing to have those three. We don’t know day-to-day who’s going to be our leading scorer. I love the consistency that they’re bringing.”

Behind those three, Braxtin Kinlaw, Shakiya Floyd and Taliya Council demonstrated the Bulldogs depth, each scoring five points. Tamyra Council scored four points, but was key in the team’s first-quarter success as she scored four of the Bulldogs’ first eight points. An early-game pattern is beginning to develop, as she scored the first six points in Friday’s win over East Columbus.

“Tamyra has been a work in progress as far as her getting involved offensively,” Moses said. “When it comes to post moves and post presence, she’s our best post player. She has to demand the ball; she kind of shies away from it sometimes, but I’ve made it an emphasis to get her the ball. Once the ball’s in her hands, good things always happen.”

Scotland held an early 7-6 lead before St. Pauls ended the opening quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 15-7 lead. The Bulldogs then stretched that lead to 23-10 before the Scots’ half-ending run.

St. Pauls faces South View on Wednesday in nonconference action. Scotland hosts Jack Britt Tuesday.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Larkan Maynor blocks Scotland’s Asjah Swindell on Monday at the Red Springs MLK Classic.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_SecondaryLarkin.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Larkan Maynor blocks Scotland’s Asjah Swindell on Monday at the Red Springs MLK Classic.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger lines up a trey in front of the Scotland bench on Monday during the 59-30 win for the Bulldogs at the Red Springs MLK Classic.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MainIMG_5514.jpgJonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger lines up a trey in front of the Scotland bench on Monday during the 59-30 win for the Bulldogs at the Red Springs MLK Classic.
Bulldogs pull away from Scots in second half

Chris Stiles

Staff Writer

Red Springs MLK Classic scoreboard

Southern Lee girls 26, Red Springs 21

Scotland boys 50, Southern Lee 39

St. Pauls girls 59, Scotland 30

Richmond boys 56, Red Springs 51

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.