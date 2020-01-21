Southern Lee girls sneak past Red Devils

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Kiyana Jones, 12, dribbles on the baseline against Southern Lee’s Myah Ainsworth, 30, during Monday’s game between the two schools at the MLK Classic in Red Springs.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Sydney Bell, 11, is fouled as she shoots by Southern Lee’s Myah Ainsworth, 30, during Monday’s game between the two schools at the MLK Classic in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — For the second time in as many games, the Red Springs girls basketball team found itself in a closely contested game in the fourth quarter on Monday in the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic against Southern Lee.

Unlike the late-game magic the Red Devils had in the game on Friday, Red Springs deficit entering the fourth quarter was too much to overcome with the Cavaliers claiming a 26-21 win to open the event.

Southern Lee (3-13) used a 10-3 scoring discrepancy in the third quarter to take a 12-9 halftime lead out to 22-12 behind four points from leading scorer Myah Ainsworth.

Just like Red Springs (2-13) did on Friday against South Columbus, it posted its best scoring quarter in the fourth. Trailing by 10, the Red Devils used a 6-0 run over the first 5-plus minutes of the final quarter to trim the lead to 22-18 before the Cavalier’s Nakesha Locklear drained a 3-pointer from the left wing with 1:18 left in the game to push the back out to 25-18.

The lead was enough for Southern Lee, despite four unanswered points on a Cassidy Pevia free throw and a Jaliyah Brather 3-pointer over the next 30 seconds to trim the lead to 25-21.

Ainsworth had nine points to lead Southern Lee, while Locklear had six points and Janiya McDouglad had five.

Red Springs was led in scoring by Sydney Bell with nine points, and was aided by Amari McLean with four points.

Bell had two of the three points for Red Springs in the third quarter and had four made free throws that accounted for four of the Red Devils’ 10 points in the final stanza.

The offense got off to a slow start in the game with the first points not coming until the midway point of the first period with a pair of McLean free throws. The first field goal for Red Springs came with 5:25 left in the second quarter on a Bell 3-pointer.

Red Springs also struggled at the foul line, going 10-for-26 at the charity stripe.

Next up for the Red Devils is a road trip to West Bladen on Tuesday.

