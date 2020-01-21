Richmond run downs Red Springs in MLK Classic

RED SPRINGS — Sometimes the same problems continue to haunt a team over and over in the course of a season. Red Springs is having one of those stretches.
After failing to close out some fourth quarter leads in recent weeks — and after finally doing so against South Columbus Friday — Red Springs once again struggled in the late stages of a game Monday against Richmond. The result was a Richmond run and ultimately a Raider victory, 56-51, in the Red Springs MLK Classic.
“I put them in situations to win. We started just throwing the ball away, when the pressure got on us. I told them, ‘I can get you prepared, but I can’t play for you,’” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “You would think by now, with all the game situations we’ve been in, they would know how to close games.”
Red Springs led 49-43 with 2:20 to go before Richmond finished on a 13-2 run for the 5-point win. Patrick McLaughlin scored all but two of the Raiders’ points in the span and had also scored their last two points before the run, totaling 13 points in the last 2:38 as part of a team-high 15-point total.
McLaughlin hit a 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining to pull to a 49-46 deficit, hit a free throw a few moments later and then tied the game with a basket with 1:15 left. He gave Richmond a 51-49 lead with 55 seconds to go after making a basket as he was fouled, then made the free throw for a 3-point lead.
Red Springs’ Corell Love dunked with 42 seconds left to make it a 52-51 game, before Caleb Hood hit one free throw, McLaughlin hit two and Dylan Lewis hit one to ice the game for Richmond; Love and Jordan Ferguson missed shots for Red Springs in the possessions between.
One factor in the Red Devils’ inability to keep the lead late was not getting to the free-throw line. After Richmond had nine team fouls with over four minutes to go, meaning the next Raider foul would put Red Springs in the double bonus, but the Red Devils didn’t draw another foul the rest of the game.
“We’re still trying to score, but if they foul us, we’re in the double bonus,” Patterson said. “And we went from (that point) to the end of the game without getting another foul called.”
Ferguson led Red Springs with 16 points, Love scored 12 and Jowan Baker added eight.
“We were playing a heck of a team in Richmond; they were coming off a couple of losses so they were hungry and wanting to prove a point,” Patterson said. “I thought my kids played well, I thought they rose to the challenge; just right there the last four minutes or so, we went south. We show spurts that we can play with anybody, we’ve just got to close these games out.”
Hood posted 14 points for Richmond and Lewis had 13.
Red Springs held an early 6-2 lead before Richmond closed the first quarter with a 12-3 run to lead 14-9 at the end of the period. Red Springs tied the score at 18, 20 and 25 before taking the lead again on a Eddrick James basket with 45 seconds left in the half, giving them a 27-25 halftime lead.
Richmond used a 12-2 run to take a 37-31 lead late in the third, but the Red Devils scored the last five points of the period to close to a 37-36 score going to the fourth. Richmond led 41-37 before an 8-0 run gave Red Springs a 6-point lead before its late struggles commenced.
The game was the nightcap at the MLK Classic, hosted by Red Springs in a first-of-its-kind event for Robeson County. Patterson, whose idea the event was, was pleased with how it turned out, and says he plans to hold the event again in 2021.
“I thought it went really well,” Patterson said. “Every team, every coach, and I even had some fans come to me and thank me for putting the event on. Overall, I thought I was a success. It was stressful putting it on, but it’s trial and error.
“I’m hoping that we can make it bigger next year, bigger than it was this year, and bring some more teams in. Every team that was here said if we have it next year they want to come back, so that’s a good sign, and if it’s the Lord’s will and I’m still around, we’re going to have it again next year.”
Red Springs plays Tuesday at West Bladen. Richmond comes back to Robeson County Friday to face Purnell Swett.
