Johnson leads Scots past Cavs at MLK Classic

January 20, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Brandon Tester - Laurinburg Exchange

RED SPRINGS — The Scotland High boys basketball team weathered a late run by Southern Lee on its way to a 50-39 win over the Cavaliers on Monday at the Red Springs MLK Classic.

Scotland’s Mandrell Johnson posted a game-high 19 points. Bruce Wall had 12 points, and the Scots (7-7) got nine points apiece from Garrett McRae and Trey Graham.

After erasing a 25-15 halftime deficit, Southern Lee (6-9) took a 37-36 lead on a three-point play by Randall Upchurch early in the fourth quarter. Scotland responded by taking the lead for good with an 8-0 run.

The Cavs closed the gap to 44-39 late in the fourth, but a one-handed dunk by Graham and a basket by Wall helped the Scots secure the victory.

“The main thing was to get out on their best players, their outside shooters, (Sevion Clay and Quashawn Williams),” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “Paying attention to where they’re at on the floor because those were the only guys that really could hurt us, outside of getting a rebound or put-back.

“And then obviously taking care of the ball. We struggled with that at times.”

Scotland got off to a strong start by outscoring Southern Lee 12-6 in the first quarter, and the Scots controlled the game for most of the first half.

The Cavs offense came to life in the third quarter, and they eventually tied the game at 31 when Williams made a basket through contact.

But Johnson halted the run with two straight baskets, including a 3-pointer. Clay then gave Southern Lee a jolt of momentum with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, cutting Scotland’s lead to 36-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Williams led Southern Lee with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Makyi Butler added eight points for the Cavs, who had won two their previous two games.

Scotland picked up its second win in a row. The Scots were coming off a 57-54 rivalry win over Richmond on Friday.

“To come back after we played Richmond like that, and turn around on Monday and be able to come over here and hold our own, that’s always good to be able to bounce back quickly. That’s a draining game when you’re playing your rival.”

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

