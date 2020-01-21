Jones’ big output guides Rams to win at Flight 22 MLK Jam

By: Staff report

ROCKY POINT — Behind a 31-point, 30-rebound performance from senior forward Xavier Jones, the Purnell Swett boys basketball team claimed a 65-57 win over host Heide Trask at the Flight 22 MLK Jam on Monday.

The senior’s career-high performance got off to a slow start with two points in the first period as the Rams were down 12-10 after the first period. Jones scored 12 points in the second quarter and the Rams took a 32-21 lead into halftime.

The lead was cut down as Trask outscored the Rams 22-10 in the third period, before Jones scored 10 in the fourth and the Rams held on for the win.

Jayden Locklear had nine points and Cameron Ferguson had seven points.

Tyran Pickett had 15 points to lead the Titans.

Purnell Swett (6-9) hosts Richmond on Friday.

