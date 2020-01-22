Red Springs boys regroup to down Knights; Girls fall to West Bladen

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Corell Love dunks on West Bladen’s Shyron Adams on Tuesday in the win for the Red Devils. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Corell Love dunks on West Bladen’s Shyron Adams on Tuesday in the win for the Red Devils. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Jaliyah Bratcher looks to pass the ball past West Baden’s Rylee Chadwick on Tuesday. West Bladen claimed the 34-17 win. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs’ Jaliyah Bratcher looks to pass the ball past West Baden’s Rylee Chadwick on Tuesday. West Bladen claimed the 34-17 win. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs guards Jowan Baker, left, and Angel Washington, right, trap West Bladen’s Shyron Adams on Tuesday during the Red Devils’ 72-44 win on the road. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Red Springs guards Jowan Baker, left, and Angel Washington, right, trap West Bladen’s Shyron Adams on Tuesday during the Red Devils’ 72-44 win on the road.

BLADENBORO — Adding a healthy Jowan Baker into the Red Springs boys basketball starting lineup two weeks was coach Glenn Patterson’s move to bring more energy to the floor to start the game, and Tuesday’s Three Rivers Conference win over West Columbus was a perfect example.

Baker led the team with 18 points, and his energy at the second level of the Red Devils’ fullcourt press to jump the passing lanes fueled a 72-44 triumph for Red Springs on the road.

“He was injured at the beginning of the season coming from football season. Over the Christmas break he had time to rest and I told him I needed him in the lineup because Jowan brings energy,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “He’s a smart kid and he reads the defense well. He plays the passing lanes.

“We anticipate that if there’s a lazy pass that he’s going to go get it. He brings a lot to the table.”

Red Springs (8-9, 6-4 TRC) used its trapping defense both in the fullcourt and also in the halfcourt to set up its offense in transition, taking a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter and never letting West Bladen (4-11, 1-8 TRC) climb back into the ballgame.

Baker scored 10 points in the second quarter when the Red Devils’ 27-5 lead after one quarter was trimmed down, but never closer than 17 points.

The Red Devils were focusing on trapping to force turnovers, but also trapping just to get the ball out of the hands of the Three Rivers Conference’s leading scorer in Tyre Boykin. Boykin was a main source of the offense for West Bladen entering the contest, and did so on Tuesday as well with 23 points.

“We just tried to focus on being aware of where he’s at and getting the ball out of his hands. And we did, but, of course, you ain’t going to stop him but so much,” Patterson said. “He hit some big shots with defense on him, but I feel like the kids did a great job of our gameplan.”

Red Springs’ plan worked for a quarter, frustrating the one-man offensive wrecking crew to keep him scoreless in the first quarter, but he posted 17 points in the next two quarters.

The game also served as a way for the Red Devils to reset after faltering down the stretch at home on Monday against Richmond. But Patterson said teams comparable to Richmond are few and far between on the schedule to the rest of the way.

“I told them that there are very few teams in the conference that have the length and the atheltic ability that Richmond had last night,” he said. “We were in there, a few possessions away from beating them. I said that if we can bring that same energy and effort every night, God knows what might happen.”

Jordan Ferguson and Traveze Billinger each had 12 points for Red Springs, with Ferguson’s scoring early and Billinger’s late helping balance the offense.

Jadacus Register was the only other Knight with more than four points as he scored five in the loss.

Red Devils fall to West Bladen girls

The Red Springs girls basketball team showed signs of its youth on Tuesday in a 34-17 loss at West Bladen.

After starting strong on the defensive side of the ball to limit West Bladen (10-3, 8-1 TRC) to five first-quarter points, Red Springs (2-14, 2-8 TRC) was unable to generate enough offense to overcome the Knights to spoil coach TaShama Banner’s return to her alma mater.

“The first quarter, that’s all I’ve been asking them to do for 32 minutes,” Banner said. “We can’t seem to play a full game like that. That’s all year long. I can tell the progression from our first game up to now.”

While Red Springs did hold West Bladen to five points in the opening period, it still trailed 5-4 after one quarter. After a Sydney Bell layup made it 7-6 with 7:20 to go in the second quarter, Red Springs went on its first of two major scoring droughts in the game.

West Bladen jumped ahead 18-6 midway through the second quarter as Red Springs went 4:05 without scoring. Then in the third quarter, Red Springs went nearly six minutes without scoring as the lead grew to 20 points.

“Right now we’ve been teaching them how to attack the gap and dish. My team is young so I’m having to teach and re-teach,” Banner said. “I think we prepared for it, we just didn’t use what was taught. We’ve been taking a lot of shots lately, and our shots really weren’t falling.”

Bell led the Red Devils with eight points. West Bladen was led in scoring by Kasee Singletary with 11 points, while Lexie Corrothers and Makayla Meadows each had six points.

Red Springs plays at East Bladen on Friday, while West Bladen goes to Lakewood on Wednesday.

