PBC’s leaders meet as UNCP goes to USC Aiken

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s and women’s basketball teams open up a short two-game road trip on Wednesday when the Braves pack up their show and head to South Carolina for a midweek Peach Belt Conference battle against USC Aiken inside the Convocation Center. The women’s game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff, with the men’s game slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

The men’s game carries a lot of weight at the top of the Peach Belt Conference standings with USC Aiken (12-6, 8-0 PBC) sitting in first and the Braves (12-4, 6-2 PBC) in a tie for second with Lander.

The Braves have now captured six of their last seven contests after registering a 38-point (94-56) win over Augusta on Saturday at home. UNCP has shot 53.7 percent from the field and put up 92.7 points per game over its last seven outings, and are +20.4 in the scoring column over that stretch as well. The 6-1 record across that span has also produced a +13.3 edge in the rebounding column, as well as a 1.52 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Statistically, the recent run of success for the Braves has been a team effort, but sophomore Jordan Ratliffe has registered a team-best 17.0 points on 58 percent field goal shooting over the last six contests, while senior Akia Pruitt has produced 13.1 points and 8.9 boards per outing, including a trio of double-double performances.

The league-leading Pacers kept their unbeaten league record intact with a 104-91 win at Young Harris on Saturday. That effort, which ultimate stretched USC Aiken’s overall winning skein out to five games, was led by a 43-point explosion from senior Faison Brock who went 16-for-20 from the field and tallied an 11-for-12 success rate from the free throw line.

Although crossing the 100-point scoring plateau for the third time on Saturday, a lion’s share of USC Aiken’s success this season has come on the defensive side of the ball. The Pacers have limited opponents to just 43.7 percent field goal shooting (second PBC), and have averaged 38.0 defensive rebounds per game (second PBC) in 2019-20 as well.

Reigning PBC Player of the Week Faison Brock ranks second among the league’s top scorers with 19.8 points per game, but has actually put up 24.8 points per contest over the last eight outings for USC Aiken, including Saturday’s 43-point barrage. Four other players have put up double-figure scoring numbers for the Pacers, however, including freshman Dhieu Deing at 13.1 ppg.

The squads have split the last 18 matchups dating back to the midway point of the 2010-11 campaign. The Pacers won both meetings last season by a combined five points, including a 90-88 triumph over the Braves in Pembroke that put an end to a three-game series losing streak.

On the women’s side, the Braves (7-9, 2-6 PBC) put the kibosh on a six-game losing streak with a resounding 71-55 home win over Augusta on Saturday.

The Braves have held opponents to just 36.8 percent field goal shooting this season (second PBC), while allowing just 61.4 points an outing in the process as well.

Junior Melanie Horne has turned in 11.3 points per game in eight conference outings in 2019-20, and has scored nine or more points in six of those contests. Freshman Alcenia Purnell has picked up her game against league competition as well, averaging 6.9 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game, while also canned 91.7 percent (11-for-12) of her attempts from the free throw line against PBC teams.

The Pacers (10-6, 5-3 PBC) have now won six of their last seven outings following Saturday’s 18-point road (80-62) road win over Young Harris. USC Aiken converted better than 55 percent of its field goal attempts in that outing, and bridged the third and fourth quarters with a 16-5 run to pull away for good.

USC Aiken ranks third among the 12 PBC institutions in both overall field goal percentage (42.0 percent) and 3-point field goal percentage (31.5). The Pacers aid their cause by boasting one of the league’s top-rebounding squads (+7.5). USC Aiken has won the rebounding battle in 10 contests this season, and has out-rebounded its opponent by 10 or more boards on nine occasions.

Junior Kwajelin Farrar ranks second among league scorers with 17.0 points per game, and has combined with both senior Melyk Taouil (11.8 ppg) and sophomore Alex Canady (11.1) to produce nearly 60 percent of USC Aiken’s average offensive output this season. Farrar, who averages a double-double with a PBC-best 10.8 rebounds per game as well, has connected on 58.9 percent of her field goal attempts in 2019-20, a number which ranks fourth among PBC leaders.

UNCP softball’s Wetherington named preseason all-PBC

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rendi Wetherington began raking in awards for the UNC Pembroke softball team on Tuesday when she was named to the Peach Belt Conference preseason all-conference softball team, the league office announced.

Wetherington is the 14th player in program history to be decorated with the award, but the first since Jamie Johnson in 2018. Wetherington is coming off of a junior season where she was named first team all-PBC, D2CCA all-Southeast region and NCCSIA all-state.

A Vanceboro product, Wetherington led the PBC and was one of NCAA Division II’s most prolific base stealers last season, having been thrown out just twice in 35 attempts. A 49-game starter for the Braves, she compiled a .355 batting average to go along with 17 extra-base hits (5 HR), 19 RBI and a team-best 42 runs scored. She also turned in 13 multiple-hit games and six multi-RBI outings, while also scoring two or more runs in 10 contests.

The Braves are set to open their season on Jan. 31 when they host Kutztown as part of the UNCP Invitational. First pitch of the twinbill is set for 1 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. Admission to all 2020 softball home games is free.

