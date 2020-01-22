St. Pauls wrestling holding Boston butt fundraiser

By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls wrestling team is holding its annual Boston butt fundraiser to support the program.

Pickup for the fundraiser is Feb. 1 at St. Pauls High School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with orders for a pre-cooked Boston butt needed to coach Tony McMillan by next Wednesday. Cost per Boston butt is $30.

To place an order with McMillan, contact him by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-865-4177.

