UNCP baseball pair named to preseason all-PBC squad

January 22, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Baucom
Clemons

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team was well-represented in Wednesday’s release of the 2020 preseason all-Peach Belt Conference baseball team as senior Ethan Baucom and junior Trevor Clemons were among 11 student-athletes named to the squad.

The announcement marked the third straight year that at least one UNCP player has been decorated with the laurel, and the sixth time in the 10-year existence of the honor. It is the second such honor for Baucom who was named to the preseason all-conference team in 2018 as well. Former All-American Luke Jackson was named to the squad prior to last season’s campaign.

A consensus All-America and PBC Player of the Year selection last season, Baucom led NCAA Division II with 1.48 RBI per game, while also posting the nation’s fifth-best home run total. The Rockingham native started all 48 games for the Braves in 2019 and registered a .306 batting average with 29 extra-base hits and 57 runs scored, while also proving successful of nine of his 11 stolen base attempts. He finished his junior campaign with a .658 slugging percentage, while also toting a .409 on-base percentage. Baucom also notched a team-best 23 multiple-RBI outings, as well as 19 multiple-hit games.

Clemons started in 47 games for the Braves and finished his sophomore campaign with a .333 batting average that complemented 15 extra-base hits (two HR), 20 RBI and 48 runs scored. The Randleman native concluded the regular season with a team-best 35 walks (seventh PBC), while also ranking fourth among league leaders with 15 stolen bases (19 attempts). He recorded 20 multiple-hit and a quartet of multi-RBI outings, while also scoring two or more runs in 13 contests.

The Braves will lift the lid on their 2020 schedule on Jan. 31 when they welcome Shepherd to Pembroke for a weekend series at Sammy Cox Field.

Baucom
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_baucom.jpgBaucom

Clemons
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Clemons_Trevor-1-.jpgClemons

Staff report