St. Pauls hoops sweeps South View

By: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The St. Pauls girls basketball team stayed perfect on the season with a nonconference win over South View on the road Wednesday by a 61-50 score and the boys basketball team won its fourth straight game with a 65-62 win.

In the girls game, St. Pauls (16-0) was led in scoring by sophomore Taliya Council with 16 points and eight rebounds. Junior T.J. Eichelberger had 15 points and Iyania Evans held down the paint for the Bulldogs with seven points and 15 rebounds.

In the boys game, St. Pauls (13-4) got double-digit scoring efforts from Emonta Smith and Jeyvian Tatum in the win. Tatum had 19 points and Smith added 18 points.

The Bulldogs held South View (8-8) to 11 points in the second quarter and led 30-27 at the break. In the second half, South View outscored St. Pauls 15-14 in the third quarter, but was unable to outlast the Bulldogs in the fourth.

Tatum had nine points in the fourth quarter.

South View was led in scoring by Cedavion Wimbley with 20 points and Curon Smith and Timothy King each had 11 points.

St. Pauls plays at Fairmont on Friday, while South View travels to Westover.

Lumberton Jr. boys down Magnolia

The Lumberton Junior High boys basketball team defeated Magnolia, 43-33, on Wenesday.

After the teams were tied at the half, the Vikings outscored their opponents 18-3 in third quarter to set up the win.

Dimetrious Jones led Lumberton Jr. with 15 points, while Camron McIntyre and Jaiden Shepard each with eight.

Lumberton Jr. hosts St. Pauls Middle on Thursday.

