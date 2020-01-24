Here’s the point: Purnell adjusts to new role with Braves

UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke freshman guard Alcenia Purnell drives towards the basket during a game last week against Augusta. UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke freshman guard Alcenia Purnell drives towards the basket during a game last week against Augusta. UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke freshman guard Alcenia Purnell prepares to shoot a free throw during a game last week against Augusta. UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke freshman guard Alcenia Purnell prepares to shoot a free throw during a game last week against Augusta.

PEMBROKE — As the old saying goes, the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry — and adapting when those plans change is often more important to a team’s season or a player’s career than the original plans themselves.

The plan this season for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team was for senior point guard Tee Graham to lead the offense and help mentor and develop the team’s young guards, helping prepare them for next season when one of them would be starting in her place.

Two weeks ago, injury derailed that plan — and now freshman Alcenia Purnell finds herself playing the starting point guard position. Through four games in her new role, Purnell is doing a good job of adjusting.

“I think it’s going well,” Purnell said. “I’m trying to tone down on the turnovers and make sure I get everybody in their right spots. I want to make sure I hear what coach is calling, or call my own play, and make sure everyone’s in the spots; make sure on free throws we get huddled up and I communicate well on the court with everybody.”

Graham went overnight from a floor general to a player permanently off the floor, and saw her role change too, as she has become a de facto extra assistant coach for the Braves (8-9, 3-6 Peach Belt). That role applies to helping all her teammates, but she’s being intentional about helping Purnell adjust to life as a starter.

“She got thrown in there kind of early,” Graham said. “My job this year was to help the freshman, knowing that I was a senior, help them get adjusted. But now she has to get adjusted quicker than we thought. So my job as a leader is to help her make the job easier, help her on the court and things like that.”

The results on the court have been good, even as Purnell is still adjusting. After scoring four points with four assists in her first start Jan. 11 at Columbus State, she scored 11 points against Lander on Jan. 15, but had four turnovers, and scored 11 in a Braves win against Augusta on Saturday, with four assists.

“Each game she gets better; each game she has to get better for the team,” Graham said. “If she keeps doing what she’s doing and going hard in practice, she should be OK.”

Then, Wednesday night at USC Aiken, Purnell had a true breakout performance. She scored 27 points — and the Braves needed every bit, winning on Melanie Horne’s last-second shot — with five rebounds, two assists and just one turnover. The 27-point output was 12 points more than her previous collegiate high, 15 points against Georgia College on Dec. 15; even last year at the high school level, at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, she never scored more than 15 points in a game.

“I thought she had a great game,” Haskins said. “I thought she was aggressive offensively, looking for a shot when it was there, attacked the rim some, got the ball in the basket, scored in some mid-range game, and also did a good job of leading us as a point guard. She’s a good offensive player.”

Part of the key to Purnell’s strong performances has been an improved shooting touch. After starting the season 20-for-74 from the field, she is 17-for-34 since taking over the starting role. She was 10-for-16 overall and 4-for-9 from distance in Wednesday’s game.

“We felt like the first part of the season she wasn’t giving us as much as she could offensively; I don’t know if that was confidence, aggressiveness, or a combination of the two,” Haskins said. “But I thought the (previous) two games, with 11 (points) against Lander and Augusta, that she was starting to do what she could do offensively, but (Wednesday) night was crazy. I don’t think I’ve ever had a freshman score 27 points.”

Graham injured her wrist Jan. 9 at Flagler, rolling over it after going up for a block. She played the rest of the game, but the next day realized the injury was more serious when the wrist swelled up, and after further evaluation found that it was a season-ending injury.

“I told her after it happened, ‘alright, you ready to be another assistant coach over there?’ And she’s done a great job with that also,” Haskins said. “She’s just very talkative over there on the sidelines. That’s the one thing where Tee’s come a long way, from her first year here to this year, in terms of being a talker and communicator on the floor. Now she’s doing the same thing, she’s just doing it from the bleachers or on the sidelines.”

The experience Graham has over her first three-plus seasons of collegiate basketball, and the advice she gives her freshman teammate, is invaluable to Purnell.

“Tee’s been helping me out a lot during practice, and on the court, even when she’s on the bench (she’s) helping me, or when I come out, she talks to me a lot,” Purnell said. “I feel like I have good support with Tee and everybody else helping me.”

Haskins says he’s only had one other point guard, Chandrica Fuller, start as a freshman, and that the transition from high school basketball to the college game may be most difficult at the point guard position.

“That’s the hardest spot; it’s just a hard adjustment coming out of high school, where you might even not have run any plays, and now you’ve got 10, 12, 14 plays you’re running, man plays, zone plays, shot clock plays, and all that stuff,” Haskins said. “She’s done a good job; she’s got a good basketball IQ.”

Moving into the rest of the season, with 12 games remaining starting Saturday at Georgia Southwestern, Purnell’s is looking to help sustain the team’s success of the last two games, while herself continuing to progress in her role.

“My goal is to get the next win, just keep getting that win,” Purnell said. “And improving as a point guard, my communication skills as a leader, and make sure my turnovers are low. And make sure everyone is connected.”

Freshman starting at point guard after Graham injury

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

