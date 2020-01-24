Ruffin McNeill steps away from football temporarily to care for father

NORMAN, Okla. — University of Oklahoma assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill announced Thursday that he is temporarily stepping away from football to return home to North Carolina to help care for his 85-year-old father.
McNeill, who was hired by Lincoln Riley one week after Riley was named OU head coach in June 2017, helped the Sooners to a 36-6 (.857) record, claim three Big 12 championships and make three College Football Playoff appearances in his three seasons in Norman. He said he hopes to return to the game when the time is appropriate.
“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” the Lumberton native said. “But in the end, being near my dad was a necessary choice. Right now I need to be a son again and I need to help my brother and other family members take care of my dad, who is battling significant health issues. This is not retirement for me. I still want to coach in some form or fashion. But right now that can’t be the case. My focus needs to be on my dad back in North Carolina.”
His father, Ruffin McNeill Sr., is a former educator for the Public Schools of Robeson County.
McNeill coached defensive tackles at OU in 2017 and the start of the 2018 season before being named interim co-defensive coordinator for the final eight games of 2018. He came to Norman from Virginia where he served the 2016 season as assistant head coach and defensive line coach.
From 2010 to 2015, McNeill was head coach at East Carolina — his alma mater — and led the Pirates to a 42-34 (.553) record and four bowl appearances. Riley was his offensive coordinator the first five seasons. The pair was also together from the 2003 through 2009 seasons at Texas Tech, where McNeill was defensive coordinator the last two-plus seasons and where Riley held various offensive posts.
“Ruffin means so much to me and to my family, and his family means so much to him,” said Riley. “I know his decision to leave OU was a very difficult one, but was one he felt he had to make.
“We go back a long, long way. Hard to believe we’ve been together 15 of the last 17 years. I certainly owe him for helping shape me as a football coach, but I’ll always be more appreciative of the impact he had on shaping me as a person. He’s as genuine as it gets. I’m incredibly grateful for his mentorship and friendship, and for everything he’s done for me and my family. We wish him, his wife Erlene and their family the best of luck as they return home.”
McNeill said he will always remember his time in Norman with great fondness, primarily because of the people.
“The word ‘fantastic’ does not begin to describe my three years at OU working for Lincoln and this administration. And I need to include the fans, as well. They’ve been absolutely wonderful. And it’s more than football. It’s family. Lincoln and (his wife) Caitlin and their kids are family to me. All of the football staff and players here are family to me. These three years have been among the best of my life.
“I absolutely loved working for (defensive coordinator) Alex Grinch and with the other coaches. I absolutely loved all my players here. The championships were great and the playoff appearances were great, but the relationships were greater. That’s what I’ll miss about OU the most. I loved where I worked and I loved the people I worked for. And not one day felt like work. Not a day.”
Riley said a search to fill the vacancy left by McNeill’s departure is underway.