Chavis’ 34 points lead Purnell Swett girls past Richmond

PEMBROKE — Through three quarters Friday, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team hadn’t played its best and trailed Richmond by a point.

Then, to put it simply, Kylie Chavis took over.

The freshman guard scored 17 points in the fourth quarter as part of her 34-point total effort, and led the Rams to a 49-43 win over the Raiders.

“In the fourth quarter, we focused on being positive, staying together and getting stops,” Rams coach Jonathan Efird said. “We saw they were switching screens, so we started taking advantage of that and let Kylie go to work. She was reading it, and once you tell her what you want of her, she’s going to go get it for you. She got into a positive mindset and she took over, the girls fed off that too.”

Chavis scored all the team’s fourth-quarter points but three, turning a 35-29 deficit with 6:42 to go into the 6-point victory. After hitting two free throws and a basket, she tied the score at 36-36 with a traditional 3-point play with 4:45 to go, and gave Purnell Swett (10-6, 6-2 SAC) its first second-half lead at 38-36 on the team’s next possession.

Richmond (12-6, 3-5 SAC) took a 39-38 lead before Chavis gave the Rams the lead for good at 40-39 by making a basket as she was fouled with 2:04 to go, then added the free throw for a 2-point lead.

Then, the Raiders within a point at 44-43, Chavis went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final 21 seconds to seal the win, as part of a 17-for-23 rate for the game at the stripe.

“At first I was kind of down a little bit, because we were down,” Chavis said. “We got in halftime, and (Efird) talked us up, and my teammates talked me up and said not to worry about it, just get your head in the game. I laid on the floor, I focused, I got back off the floor, and I went out and did my thing.”

The three Ram points that weren’t scored by Chavis loomed large as well. Natalie Evington hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 to go to extend a 1-point Rams lead to 44-40. Evington, who scored nine points, also hit two triples in the third quarter — the Rams’ only field goals in the period — helping them stay within a point at 30-29 going to the fourth.

“Normally when she hits a couple shots, she gets in a rhythm, but she didn’t hit them until the second half,” Efird said. “Nat’s made big-time shots, and now it’s kind of what’s expected out of her. She’s cold-blooded, and she came through when we needed her.”

Chavis’ fourth-quarter burst was foreshadowed in the first quarter. After Richmond took a 7-0 run over the game’s first two minutes, Chavis went on a personal 9-0 run over the next four-plus minutes to give the Rams a 9-7 lead. By the end of the quarter, the Rams led 11-10, with Chavis scoring all 11 points.

“She comes out and she gets aggressive, and at the same time gets her teammates involved,” Efird said. “She was just making shots in that first quarter. Kylie’s going to start strong, and she’s going to finish even stronger.”

“I have my mindset right before I went out there,” Chavis said. “I have to jump my rope, get ready, and get my mind in it.”

The Rams stretched their lead to 15-10 early in the second before Richmond tied the score at 15-15; the balance of the half went back-and-forth and the Raiders led 19-18 at intermission.

Richmond started the second half with a 7-1 run to lead 26-19 before Evington’s first 3-pointer and led 30-24 before her second. Two Chavis free throws with 18 second left in the third pulled the Rams to within a point with a quarter remaining.

Keionna Love led Richmond with 14 points, and was not on the floor for the final 2:04 after fouling out. Bree Wall and Jakerra Covington each scored nine for the Raiders.

Richmond shoots past Rams

The Richmond boys basketball team was already in control of Friday’s game at Purnell Swett at the halftime break, leading by 14. But in the third quarter, that control went to another level.

The Raiders hit 3-pointers on their first four possessions of the second half, quickly putting the game out of reach en route to a 69-29 win over the Rams.

Richmond (13-5, 6-2 SAC) hit seven triples in the third period and 10 in the game, keying a 26-2 run.

Beyond the Raiders’ shooting, however, Rams coach Jeremy Sampson pointed to his team’s effort as a reason for the loss.

“We just didn’t show the effort,” Sampson said. “And yeah, they came out on fire. I don’t know how many threes in a row they made there. But we just didn’t have the effort, threw the ball away a couple times, guys jogging back, and that’s not us.”

Nygie Stroman led the Raiders with 17 points, PJ McLaughin, who hit three treys, had 15 and Caleb Hood scored 11.

Xavier Jones scored eight points to lead Purnell Swett (6-10, 3-5 SAC) and Austin Chavis added six.

Richmond led 8-2 early and 10-6 after the first quarter. The Rams twice got within three points in the middle portions of the second quarter before an 11-0 Raider run made it 29-15. Richmond led 32-18 at halftime.

The Raiders led 58-22 after the third.

“I just hope this doesn’t bring the morale down,” Sampson said. “The guys have been good, practicing hard, and I hope this doesn’t bring us down to where we can’t (recover).”

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at Scotland; Richmond travels to Pinecrest.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Richmond's Dalton Stroman, 2, blocks the shot of Purnell Swett's Jausten Williamson, 15, during Friday's game between the two schools in Pembroke. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman guard Kylie Chavis, 3, drives past Richmond's Bree Wall, 20, during Friday's game between the two schools in Pembroke. Chavis scored 34 points in the Rams' victory.

Freshman guard takes over in 4th quarter

Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.