Lumberton bowling trio finishes 1-2-3

January 25, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
Courtesy photo Lumberton bowlers, from left, Aaron Lee, Reece Taylor and Jacob Britt finished in the top 3 of the Sandhills Athletic Conference boys individual championship at Lumberton Bowling Center on Thursday. Taylor won his second straight Sandhills Athletic Conference title, with Lee finishing second and Britt in third and earned all-conference honors in the championship as well. The team championship is Thursday at Lafayette Lanes in Fayetteville.

